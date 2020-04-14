Apartment in Santa Cruz / Bala atelier

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The project converted this apartment, uncharacteristic and outdated, into an apartment of exception, distinguished by its contemporary image and new functional organization compliant with the flexibility desired by the client. A greater relation between the different spaces was achieved by creating and enhancing the visual axes along the apartment.

The living room at the lower floor becomes frankly related to the upper floor by removing the slab between floors. A mezzanine is created, and it performs as the linking space between the living room, now with a double height ceiling, and the bedroom located on the upper floor.

The use of the wood in the new build elements pursue, empirically, the comfort and environment of a beach house. These new elements juxtapose themselves to the pre-existing structure of the apartment, generating new relations between the spaces.

The introduction of the curtain, as a scenic element, allows several spatial definitions and different ways of inhabiting the house, allowing a continuous and spontaneous process of transformation.