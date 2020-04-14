World
Refurbishment in Architecture

Apartment in Santa Cruz / Bala atelier

Apartment in Santa Cruz / Bala atelier

© Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira + 22

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Silveira, Portugal
© Francisco Nogueira
Text description provided by the architects. The project converted this apartment, uncharacteristic and outdated, into an apartment of exception, distinguished by its contemporary image and new functional organization compliant with the flexibility desired by the client. A greater relation between the different spaces was achieved by creating and enhancing the visual axes along the apartment.

© Francisco Nogueira
The living room at the lower floor becomes frankly related to the upper floor by removing the slab between floors. A mezzanine is created, and it performs as the linking space between the living room, now with a double height ceiling, and the bedroom located on the upper floor.

© Francisco Nogueira
Plans
© Francisco Nogueira
The use of the wood in the new build elements pursue, empirically, the comfort and environment of a beach house. These new elements juxtapose themselves to the pre-existing structure of the apartment, generating new relations between the spaces.

© Francisco Nogueira
Sections
© Francisco Nogueira
The introduction of the curtain, as a scenic element, allows several spatial definitions and different ways of inhabiting the house, allowing a continuous and spontaneous process of transformation.

© Francisco Nogueira
Project location

Address: Santa Cruz, Torres Vedras, Portugal

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Apartment in Santa Cruz / Bala atelier" [Apartamento em Santa Cruz / Bala atelier] 14 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937344/apartment-in-santa-cruz-bala-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

