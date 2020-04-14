Call for Submissions: German Design Awards 2021

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. ImageWuhan Panlong Plaza Yinxing Cinema

Design, branding and innovation are the most important factors in the success of entrepreneurial strategy, especially in times of change and crisis like the present. Receiving a renowned award is an efficient opportunity to draw attention to the recipient’s work with precise, positive messages. The German Design Awards – the international premium prize of the German Design Council – are entering the call-for-entries stage and offering winners the best-possible opportunity for publicity. They are proof of innovation capability and design expertise and demonstrate that the winners are well positioned and able to differentiate themselves through outstanding design.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. ImageEllgass Allgäu Hotel

Businesses, designers, architects and agencies internationally can register as of today for the German Design Awards 2021. After a review by the German Design Council, entrants will find out if their project has been accepted for the competition and is receiving a nomination; the nomination process here is what ensures the excellence of the awards. The registration deadline is 10 July 2020.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. ImageCohen Chapel

The German Design Awards honour exclusively projects that are pioneering in the German and international design landscape. This is overseen by an international jury made up of leading figures from all disciplines of design. The winners of the awards gain visibility for their success and achieve access to networks, reach, an international presence and even better market opportunities. The awards ceremony on 19 February 2021, part of the Ambiente trade fair, will be one of the year’s biggest design events where international guests from various different industries will meet and converse.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. ImageWDCH Dreams

Award disciplines and categories

Honours will be given to the best work in the award disciplines "Excellent Product Design", "Excellent Communications Design" and "Excellent Architecture". Participants will register for the categories relevant to them. Additionally there will be an extra category for Universal Design, honouring projects that excel through barrier-free use, flexible application and intuitive operation.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. ImageCasa Rubner

New category: Start-up – innovative, forward-looking projects with growth potential.

For the first time, start-ups and their projects will be judged and awarded in their own category based on the aspects of innovation, growth and scalability. Winners will receive the label "German Design Award – Start-up 2021" as well as other benefits to support them with their public relations, networking and client acquisition. Participation is open to start-ups that are younger than four years old. The entrants’ date of formation must have been in February 2017 or after.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. Image1089 Art and Beauty

The competition

The German Design Awards are the German Design Council’s premium international prizes and are one of the world’s most renowned design competitions. With roughly 5,300 entries from 69 countries, the German Design Awards 2020 again recorded pleasing growth of their international renown.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. ImageKapelle bei Sorsum

Key dates at a glance

Registration at early-bird price: until 29 May 2020

Deadline for grant applications: 10 July 2020

Registration deadline: 10 July 2020

Jury meeting: 30 and 31 July 2020

Awards ceremony: 19 February 2021 in Frankfurt am Main as part of the Ambiente 2021 trade fair

Information and announcement documents at register.german-design-award.com

Save this picture! Courtesy of the German Design Council. ImageDreams-Chasing, Life & Art Showroom

German Design Council

The German Design Council is one of the world's leading centres of excellence for communication and knowledge transfer in the design, innovation and branding sector. Currently, more than 320 companies belong to its foundation. The German Design Council was founded in 1953, at the initiative of the German Federal Parliament, to support and enhance design expertise in the German economy. It pursues a wide range of activities with a single goal: to promote awareness of how to increase brand value on a sustained basis through the strategic use of design.