Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Maison Blanc / Grieve Gillett Andersen

Maison Blanc / Grieve Gillett Andersen

© Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan + 18

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
College Park, Australia
  Area: 405.0
  Year: 2015
  Photographs: Sam Noonan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bisazza, Dulux, Hebel, Viridian, Academy Tiles, Acratex, Adelaide Marble Specialists, Basket range quarry, Construction Glazing, Premix 'Diamond" Salt and Pepper Grind, Trimble Navigation
  Lead Architects: Dimitty Andersen
  Design Team: Dimitty Andersen, Tim Fenton, Jaana Bithell
  Builder: Cavallaro Builders
  Engineering: PT Design Engineers
  Landscape: Virginia Kennett Garden Design
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of Maison Blanc, a home for a family of five in a leafy inner-city suburb of Adelaide, South Australia, is an exploration of the misplaced notion of minimalist architecture as being an exercise in reduction. When labelled a minimalist, contemporary Spanish architect Alberto Campo Baeza responded by saying he is about ‘more with less’ as opposed to the ‘less is more’ manifesto of early Modernism. Like a carefully written poem, Maison Blanc is simultaneously simple, generous, abstract and rich.

© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The existing sandstone villa has been reconfigured and reconsidered to be meaningfully integrated into the new design. With an unusual orientation and convoluted existing floorplan, the old house required a radical rethink of the existing layout to achieve better access to views, natural light and spatial organisation.

© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

New work involved establishing the interior’s private and public zones, relocating the living areas to maximise views and a connection to external spaces, as well as creating complementary service areas and adding a pool and tennis court. The resulting new internal spaces have been designed in sympathy with the scale and elegance of the existing home, but are stripped back to enable clear catchment of light and views with high focus clarity.

© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The architecture of the new work is sculptural and seamless, and detailing decisions throughout the project reinforce a stereotomic macros approach. Windows are frameless, doors slide in large planar elements, and walls and ceilings are treated continuously to create a carefully sculpted form. Often the front rooms of older homes are gloomy, museum-like spaces. However, a renovation makes high value use of all the older rooms to integrate them with the new design. The beauty of these large-scale historic spaces has enabled them to be adapted as a glorious bedroom, ensuite, formal living room and a combined laundry and pantry.

© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan
Elevation
Elevation
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The design of Maison Blanc started with a sketch of a view to a small garden outside the study. This sketch simultaneously organised artwork, garden and functional space. It drove the architectural direction that integrated landscape and interior into a legible whole. Landscape design was considered at the inception of the project and was a key design driver throughout the project.

© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Project gallery

Cite: "Maison Blanc / Grieve Gillett Andersen" 18 Apr 2020. ArchDaily.

