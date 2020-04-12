World
Togo House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Togo House / Tomoaki Uno Architects
© Tomoaki Uno
© Tomoaki Uno

© Tomoaki Uno

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Tomoaki Uno
  • Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects
© Tomoaki Uno
© Tomoaki Uno

Text description provided by the architects. The plan was a tight budget house.I thought that the Japanese traditional method “ITAKURA” was the best under severe conditions."ITAKURA" is a construction method with beauty, heat insulation and fire prevention performance.

© Tomoaki Uno
© Tomoaki Uno
Plans
Plans
Elevations
Elevations
© Tomoaki Uno
© Tomoaki Uno

The size of a building is inevitably determined by securing one parking space on a limited site.Budget and site conditions made it very difficult to secure space for three families.I decided to create a loft by making the roof steep, and make it a children's room.Windows were minimized to secure things and the location of the family.

© Tomoaki Uno
© Tomoaki Uno

Project gallery

Tomoaki Uno Architects
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Togo House / Tomoaki Uno Architects" 12 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937311/togo-house-tomoaki-uno-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

