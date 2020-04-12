Togo House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

+ 17

Architect In Charge: Tomoaki Uno

Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The plan was a tight budget house.I thought that the Japanese traditional method “ITAKURA” was the best under severe conditions."ITAKURA" is a construction method with beauty, heat insulation and fire prevention performance.

The size of a building is inevitably determined by securing one parking space on a limited site.Budget and site conditions made it very difficult to secure space for three families.I decided to create a loft by making the roof steep, and make it a children's room.Windows were minimized to secure things and the location of the family.