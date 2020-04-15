Vilafranca del Penedès Seccondary Institute / Jordi Farrado

+ 23

High School • Vilafranca del Penedès, Spain Architects: Jordi Farrando

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4593.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Adrià Goula

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acadinsa , Acieroid , Anfra , Cortinsa , Edial , Gravity Works , Jardinería Bosch , Pretecnia , Staff

Design Team: Jordi Farrando, Cristiano Franconi, Rodrigo González, Gonzálo Fernández, Agustí Jiménez

Clients: Departamento de Educación de la Generalidad de Cataluña a través de Infraestructures.cat.

Consultants: Gerardo Rodríguez, Miguel Rodríguez, (STATIC INGENIERÍA S.L.P.U.); Joan González Gou; Modest Mor i París; Fran Godoy (AudingIntraesa S.A.)

Collaborators: Núria Campdepadròs, Irene Toledo

The other building houses spaces for occasional use by a broader public: cafeteria, changing rooms and a hall-cum-gymnasium. The strip between both interrelates all outdoor spaces.

Text description provided by the architects. The school is situated in a new residential area, at the end of the Rambla de la Generalitat and within proximity to the railway line. The complex provides an educational facility aligned with the street and a series of spaces that can be used by a broader public marking the end of the Rambla.

The entrance is situated in front of this axis, with its sports courts to the right, close to the neighbouring school, and the spaces for public use to the left. A double porch leads either to the outdoor space interrelating all the buildings or directly to the school building which is laid out in a comb shape, with the classrooms occupying the “teeth”, joined by service spaces arranged on the street side and classrooms overlooking the playground area.