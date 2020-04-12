World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. La Petite Maison / 2M26

La Petite Maison / 2M26

Save this project
La Petite Maison / 2M26

Courtesy of 2m26 Courtesy of 2m26 Courtesy of 2m26 Courtesy of 2m26 + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Guitinières, France
  • Architects: 2M26
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Douglass, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Mélanie Heresbach and Sébastien Renauld
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2m26
Courtesy of 2m26

Text description provided by the architects. La petite maison. 2m26 builds extra small wooden holiday house in french countryside. Designed and built by 2m26, architecture and maker studio based in Kyoto, “La petite maison” is a guesthouse in south east of France.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2m26
Courtesy of 2m26
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2m26
Courtesy of 2m26
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2m26
Courtesy of 2m26

“La petite maison” takes care of its environmental footprint, using few local materials which can be recycled. The construction, made by an easy Douglas boards assembly, was realized with the participation of the owners. Located in a quite windy area, this minimum 2 people space is enclosed by two layers of sliding doors and shutters, which offer plenty of variations of view, sun and air.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2m26
Courtesy of 2m26

“La petite maison” is an invitation for a unique experience in the countryside landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2m26
Courtesy of 2m26

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
2M26
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "La Petite Maison / 2M26" 12 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937292/la-petite-maison-2m26/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream