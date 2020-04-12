+ 16

Houses • Guitinières, France Architects: 2M26

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Douglass , Trimble

Lead Architects: Mélanie Heresbach and Sébastien Renauld

Text description provided by the architects. La petite maison. 2m26 builds extra small wooden holiday house in french countryside. Designed and built by 2m26, architecture and maker studio based in Kyoto, “La petite maison” is a guesthouse in south east of France.

“La petite maison” takes care of its environmental footprint, using few local materials which can be recycled. The construction, made by an easy Douglas boards assembly, was realized with the participation of the owners. Located in a quite windy area, this minimum 2 people space is enclosed by two layers of sliding doors and shutters, which offer plenty of variations of view, sun and air.

“La petite maison” is an invitation for a unique experience in the countryside landscape.