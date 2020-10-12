Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Brazil
  5. Tourist Information Center - Ponta Negra Park / Laurent Troost Architectures

Tourist Information Center - Ponta Negra Park / Laurent Troost Architectures

Save this project
Tourist Information Center - Ponta Negra Park / Laurent Troost Architectures

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 26

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Tourism, Installations & Structures
Ponta Negra, Brazil
  • Lead Architect:Laurent Troost
  • Basic Project Team:Aline Nattrodt, Messala Praia, Viviane Santos
  • Executive Project Team:Nayara Melo, Rejane Gaston, Elter Brito, Ingrid Maranhão Tiago
  • Clients:Prefeitura de Manaus
  • Engineering:TECPRO – Eng Marcus Mesquita
  • Landscape:Laurent Troost, Nayara Melo, Hana Eto Gall, Edith Eto Gall
  • Consultants:Construção: FSB Engenharia LTDA, Silvan Borges, Wanessa Rodrigues
  • Collaborators:Projetos complementares e Fiscalização de obra: Eduardo Gomes, Alessandra Roberto, Marcilea Costa, Rhary Sih
  • City:Ponta Negra
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. This Tourist Information Center is a small pavilion located in the main public park of Manaus on the edge of the Negro River, the Ponta Negra Park.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Views of the horizon and of the Negro River are scarce in the capital of the Amazon and could not be obstructed by the construction of this Information Center that prioritizes transparency and lightness. The columns that support the roof plan were randomly tilted so that roof plan appear as light as possible and that the columns confirm a strong and natural identity, related to the landscape of the park and the Amazon.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

For an adequate protection to the Amazonian sun, the simple roof plan presents eaves in all directions, having its largest dimension in the direction of the rising sun. To protect itself from the setting sun, the Information Center closes on the West side with a double concrete wall guaranteeing a powerful thermal inertia. Cross ventilation is guaranteed by the main opening of the service space oriented towards the prevailing winds and by the windows with glass fins on the opposite side, close to the concrete wall.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

With glass enclosure without frames, the service area is integrated with covered gardens on the sides of the pavilion. The diffuse boundary between interior and exterior and the smooth access ramp to the Center were designed to minimize visual and physical obstacles, guaranteeing an “invitation to enter” for users of the Park.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ponta Negra Park, Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Laurent Troost Architectures
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Tourist Information Center - Ponta Negra Park / Laurent Troost Architectures" [Centro de Atendimento ao Turista Ponta Negra / Laurent Troost Architectures] 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937264/tourist-information-center-ponta-negra-park-laurent-troost-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream