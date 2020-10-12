Tourist Information Center - Ponta Negra Park / Laurent Troost Architectures

+ 26

Lead Architect: Laurent Troost

Basic Project Team: Aline Nattrodt, Messala Praia, Viviane Santos

Executive Project Team: Nayara Melo, Rejane Gaston, Elter Brito, Ingrid Maranhão Tiago

Clients: Prefeitura de Manaus

Engineering: TECPRO – Eng Marcus Mesquita

Landscape: Laurent Troost, Nayara Melo, Hana Eto Gall, Edith Eto Gall

Consultants: Construção: FSB Engenharia LTDA, Silvan Borges, Wanessa Rodrigues

Collaborators: Projetos complementares e Fiscalização de obra: Eduardo Gomes, Alessandra Roberto, Marcilea Costa, Rhary Sih

City: Ponta Negra

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This Tourist Information Center is a small pavilion located in the main public park of Manaus on the edge of the Negro River, the Ponta Negra Park.

Views of the horizon and of the Negro River are scarce in the capital of the Amazon and could not be obstructed by the construction of this Information Center that prioritizes transparency and lightness. The columns that support the roof plan were randomly tilted so that roof plan appear as light as possible and that the columns confirm a strong and natural identity, related to the landscape of the park and the Amazon.

For an adequate protection to the Amazonian sun, the simple roof plan presents eaves in all directions, having its largest dimension in the direction of the rising sun. To protect itself from the setting sun, the Information Center closes on the West side with a double concrete wall guaranteeing a powerful thermal inertia. Cross ventilation is guaranteed by the main opening of the service space oriented towards the prevailing winds and by the windows with glass fins on the opposite side, close to the concrete wall.

With glass enclosure without frames, the service area is integrated with covered gardens on the sides of the pavilion. The diffuse boundary between interior and exterior and the smooth access ramp to the Center were designed to minimize visual and physical obstacles, guaranteeing an “invitation to enter” for users of the Park.