Yomogidai House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Architect In Charge: Tomoaki Uno

Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a middle-aged single man. We have a budget plan for a future marriage. It took about a year for the site to meet the client's requirements. The site is a quiet residence about 20 minutes east of Nagoya by car.

The site was a gentle slope with a frontage of 8m and a depth of 28m. I decided to make it elaborate and elegant from the impression of the client. In the end, I took the hint of the Japanese architectural shrine and proceeded with the plan. It was very difficult to incorporate all the elements into thin pillars and beams and deliver them rationally.