Nesting Plan I Gray-Cheeked Fulvetta / Cheng Tsung FENG

+ 15

Artist: Cheng Tsung FENG

Project Designer: Hsin Chun LIU, Chang Chi TSAI, Yu Cheng SHEN, David HSU, Si Ray CHEN

Clients: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration

Wooden Structure Engineering: Yumu Manufacture & Research

Lighting Design: Oude Light (Yi Chang CHEN, Yan Yu YANG, Hao Wei LIN, Fang Hsun LIN, Chien Kuo HO)

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Nesting Plan by artist Cheng Tsung FENG is a work project by learning nesting process from the animal architect in forest. For this project, he follow the nesting procedures of Grey-Cheeked Fulvetta (twig selection plus contacting, grass blades, flowers and soft cushions).

FENG converts the way of nesting into timber structure technique and knotting craft. For travelers, he nest a home at Ita Thao Wharf.

The Gray-Cheeked Fulvetta is an endemic bird species in Taiwan named from its grey head with a white eye ring and long black eye stripe running from the bill down the sides of the neck. In traditional Taiwanese aborigines, Thao, in Sun Moon Lake, it been seen as a spiritual bird.

Its chirping is carefully listened to for guidance to steer clear of ill fortunes before any serious undertaking.