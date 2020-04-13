World
Nesting Plan I Gray-Cheeked Fulvetta / Cheng Tsung FENG

Save this project
Nesting Plan I Gray-Cheeked Fulvetta / Cheng Tsung FENG

© Si Ray Chen

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installation
Nantou, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Artists: Cheng Tsung FENG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Si Ray Chen
  • Artist: Cheng Tsung FENG
  • Project Designer: Hsin Chun LIU, Chang Chi TSAI, Yu Cheng SHEN, David HSU, Si Ray CHEN
  • Clients: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration
  • Wooden Structure Engineering: Yumu Manufacture & Research
  • Lighting Design: Oude Light (Yi Chang CHEN, Yan Yu YANG, Hao Wei LIN, Fang Hsun LIN, Chien Kuo HO)
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The Nesting Plan by artist Cheng Tsung FENG is a work project by learning nesting process from the animal architect in forest. For this project, he follow the nesting procedures of Grey-Cheeked Fulvetta (twig selection plus contacting, grass blades, flowers and soft cushions).

© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen

FENG converts the way of nesting into timber structure technique and knotting craft. For travelers, he nest a home at Ita Thao Wharf.

© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen

The Gray-Cheeked Fulvetta is an endemic bird species in Taiwan named from its grey head with a white eye ring and long black eye stripe running from the bill down the sides of the neck. In traditional Taiwanese aborigines, Thao, in Sun Moon Lake, it been seen as a spiritual bird.

© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen

Its chirping is carefully listened to for guidance to steer clear of ill fortunes before any serious undertaking.

© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen
© Si Ray Chen

Project location

Address: Ita thao Pier, Sun Moon Lake, Nantou, Taiwan (ROC)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cheng Tsung FENG
