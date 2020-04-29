World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Hercules Ecosystem Supply Chain / CAPA & Yizhou Design

Hercules Ecosystem Supply Chain / CAPA & Yizhou Design

Save this project
Hercules Ecosystem Supply Chain / CAPA & Yizhou Design
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

facade. Image © Tianpei Zeng south facade. Image © Tianpei Zeng east side. Image © Tianpei Zeng east landscape. Image © Tianpei Zeng + 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Office Buildings
Shenzhen, China
  • Lead Architects: Ming Cai, Wei Fang
  • Design Team: Xintao Ye, Xiongping Li, Jinhao Zhu, Yang Wang, Jianhua Zhong, Fan Ding, Daizhen Huang, Jinhang Zhao, Dafeng Ni, Yuexu Yang, Xihui Liu
  • Engineering: Shenzhen CAPA & Yizhou Design Institute
  • Landscape: Shenzhen Metrostudio Landscape Planning and Design Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Shenzhen Hercules Logistics Co., Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
south facade. Image © Tianpei Zeng
south facade. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. Hercules Ecosystem Supply Chain, located in Yantian District, Shenzhen, leaning against the hill and facing the sea, also has convenient transportation. The site is located in Yantian Comprehensive Bonded Zone and the largest port storage base in South China. In order to meet the current and future development of the warehousing and logistics industry, the starting point of design is to create a modern new storage building that integrates functions such as warehousing, exhibition and headquarters.

Save this picture!
east bird view. Image © Tianpei Zeng
east bird view. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Save this picture!
facade. Image © Tianpei Zeng
facade. Image © Tianpei Zeng

How to achieve this goal? CAPA & Yizhou's design team hopes to respond to the surrounding environment with the iconic architectural style through the language of design, break through the traditional thinking style of“storage building is the warehouse” and create a time-oriented and forward-looking storage and office building, in the densely populated Yantian port.

Save this picture!
east side. Image © Tianpei Zeng
east side. Image © Tianpei Zeng
Save this picture!
east landscape. Image © Tianpei Zeng
east landscape. Image © Tianpei Zeng

The architectural style emphasizes industrial aesthetics and reflects the beauty of order. The façade design strives for modern simplicity, dark gray main color, partially matched pure white color, giving the building a simple and outstanding business temperament. Through the ingenious combination of three-dimensional composition and plane composition, the occlusal and interpenetrating relationship created between the body blocks makes the building shape full of power, with strong visual impact, giving the building a unique temperament and recognition, highlighting the corporate brand personality. Combined with the three perspectives of the design, the building has a good visual effect at different angles.

Save this picture!
facade details. Image © Tianpei Zeng
facade details. Image © Tianpei Zeng

While designing to take into account the functional requirements at this stage, it also opens up possibilities for future iterations of functional enhancements. The main purpose of the current stage of building is warehousing. In the future, it may be due to the change of function in regional planning, which is mainly office,storage as secondary. The plane depth of the building is controlled at 27 meters, and a spare lobby entrance and exit is reserved for future renovation. In the plane vertical traffic design, the requirements for continued use after the spatial function transformation are also met to the utmost. Maximize the use of the 45-meter limit and ensure that the single-layer height is not less than 5.4 meters, making the building possible with high-quality LOFT after the later transformation.

Save this picture!
track platform. Image © Tianpei Zeng
track platform. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Southwest of the Intersection of Mingzhu Avenue and Shenyan Road, Yantian Street, Yantian District, Shenzhen, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CAPA & Yizhou Design
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings China
Cite: "Hercules Ecosystem Supply Chain / CAPA & Yizhou Design" 29 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937233/hercules-ecosystem-supply-chain-capa-and-yizhou-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tianpei Zeng

海格云链 / C&Y开朴艺洲设计机构

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream