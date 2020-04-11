David Basulto Discusses Archdaily, Technology and Design Thinking in Inspiring Design Podcast

In this episode of Inspiring Design podcast series, host Rashan Senanayake and ArchDaily's CEO David Basulto discuss in detail the story of Archdaily, from its start as a local platform to the word's most visited architecture website, going more in-depth about the mission behind the website and its goals for the future. The interview covers the transformative role of technology within the architecture field, as David Basulto contemplates on the major innovation triggers in design and the shifting scope of the profession within society.

Having trained as an architect at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, David Basulto has served as jury member for various awards and prizes and has acted as curator and editor for several exhibitions and magazines. In 2016, David Basulto was appointed curator for the Nordic Pavilion, Finland's, Norway's and Sweden's exhibition at the Venice Biennale. He has also lectured in institutions around the world including the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Sao Paulo's Escola do Cidade, Tsinghua University in Beijing, and the Strelka Institute in Moscow.

Inspiring Design, created by the author, speaker and entrepreneur, Rashan Senanayake, focuses on bridging the gap between practice and education, fostering knowledge exchange on topics such as design thinking, teaching techniques, or industry standards. Now in its third season, each with a different focus, the series' past episodes approached an array of subjects from BIM, VR, to graphic design and entrepreneurship.