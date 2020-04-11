World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. David Basulto Discusses Archdaily, Technology and Design Thinking in Inspiring Design Podcast

David Basulto Discusses Archdaily, Technology and Design Thinking in Inspiring Design Podcast

Save this article
David Basulto Discusses Archdaily, Technology and Design Thinking in Inspiring Design Podcast

In this episode of Inspiring Design podcast series, host Rashan Senanayake and ArchDaily's CEO David Basulto discuss in detail the story of Archdaily, from its start as a local platform to the word's most visited architecture website, going more in-depth about the mission behind the website and its goals for the future. The interview covers the transformative role of technology within the architecture field, as David Basulto contemplates on the major innovation triggers in design and the shifting scope of the profession within society.

Having trained as an architect at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, David Basulto has served as jury member for various awards and prizes and has acted as curator and editor for several exhibitions and magazines. In 2016, David Basulto was appointed curator for the Nordic Pavilion, Finland's, Norway's and Sweden's exhibition at the Venice Biennale. He has also lectured in institutions around the world including the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Sao Paulo's Escola do Cidade, Tsinghua University in Beijing, and the Strelka Institute in Moscow.

Inspiring Design, created by the author, speaker and entrepreneur, Rashan Senanayake, focuses on bridging the gap between practice and education, fostering knowledge exchange on topics such as design thinking, teaching techniques, or industry standards. Now in its third season, each with a different focus, the series' past episodes approached an array of subjects from BIM, VR, to graphic design and entrepreneurship.

About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

News Interviews ArchDaily Interviews
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "David Basulto Discusses Archdaily, Technology and Design Thinking in Inspiring Design Podcast" 11 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937203/david-basulto-discusses-archdaily-technology-and-design-thinking-in-inspiring-design-podcast/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream