Marlowe Apartments / Antunovich Associates

Developer: Lennar

General Contractor: Power Construction

Interior Designer: ESG Architecture and Design

Structural Engineer: CS Associates, Inc.

Mep Engineer: Cosentini Associates

Landscape Architect: Jacobs/Ryan Associates

Text description provided by the architects. Marlowe is an exciting mixed-use project on a 24,010 square foot site located at 169 W Huron Street in Chicago’s vibrant River North neighborhood. The project includes a 15-story tower with 176 apartment units, 96 parking spaces, and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The contemporary design blends into the neighborhood fabric by providing the tower with a sleek glass and metal panel facade. Internally, the residential portion is replete with a business center, entertainment facilities, a fitness center, a dog run, and an outdoor roof deck that features a 25-yard pool and grilling stations. All residential units have fully integrated customizable “smart home” technologies, it’s the first “smart home” apartment building in the entire city. Marlowe celebrates a new kind of “boutique residential” living experience in this eclectic area of Chicago.

The building features spacious and unique floor plans for studios, one bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Each apartment is nothing short of sophisticated. The kitchens are designer-inspired and feature herringbone-tiled kitchen backsplashes, Quartz countertops, and wide-plank premium flooring. There are also stainless-steel appliances with gas stovetops, and floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular city views. The units have several unique elements that set this building apart from others in Chicago. These include Sonos Play Speakers, Amazon Echoes, Honeywell Lyric smart thermostats, custom lighting fixtures with Lutron controls, and ample natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Marlowe transformed the River North area, specifically the block bounded by Erie, LaSalle, Huron, and Wells. This River North location keeps tenants close by being blocks away from the must-sees and must-eats in the Gold Coast, retail at the Merchandise Mart, or one of the many art galleries. Chicago’s CTA Brown and Purple Line L train is two blocks away and takes commuters south into the nearby downtown Loop area, or north to Evanston and Wilmette.

The ground floor retail spaces of Marlowe have greatly contributed to the Wells Street corridor. The local coffee shop, Limitless Coffee & Tea anchors the northwest corner of the building and has direct access into the residential lobby reception area in addition to a public entrance on Wells Street. There is also a boutique boxing gym, Shadowbox, located adjacent to the coffee shop along Wells.