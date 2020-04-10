World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. New Zealand
  5. Point Wells Cricket Club / Pac Studio

Point Wells Cricket Club / Pac Studio

Save this project
Point Wells Cricket Club / Pac Studio

© David St George © David St George © David St George © David St George + 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Point Wells, New Zealand
  • Architects: Pac Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  David St George
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, APL NZ, Autex, AutoDesk, Timspec, Trimble
  • Design Team: Aaron Paterson, Sarosh Mulla, Liz Tjahjana, Rory Kofoed, Kim Huynh
  • Clients: Richard & Leigh Fisher
  • Engineering: Lough Associates
  • Consultants: Lindesay Construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David St George
© David St George

Text description provided by the architects. The Point Wells Cricket Club doesn’t like Cricket, NO NO, it loves It! P.W.C.C is not big, but it is giving its all, puffing its chest, standing tall and patiently waiting to host the Boxing Day test. It is a red peacock with an explosion of flags. The original brief of a shed was abandoned due to rain (and lack of ambition) and has been replaced by a joyous little folly dedicated to game and all its absurdity.

Save this picture!
© David St George
© David St George
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© David St George
© David St George

The outside of the P.W.C.C is distinctive with its chiselled roof, rigorous battening and weatherboards that hark back to the heroic kiwi sports pavilions of the past! A deep viewing veranda with a built-in seat provides a shaded spot to watch the proceedings.

Save this picture!
© David St George
© David St George
Save this picture!
© David St George
© David St George

The game day flags were designed by the architects to celebrate the dynamism of match day and its inevitable weather dependence. The ground is used by local kids and social teams who play for the love of the game. The inside of the clubhouse is lofty and is painted a regal blue to contrast with the red exterior. Red sashes and dado make the windows pop. A timber ladder takes you to a sleeping loft for visiting umpires. The height of the clubhouse gives generosity to a diminutive plan.

Save this picture!
© David St George
© David St George

P.W.C.C is designed to cater for the long format of the game, with multiple refreshment breaks and long lunches in the sun; the clubhouse has a kitchenette that boasts a beer fridge, gas hob, dishwasher and tea making facilities. Changing and showering facilities are also provided behind the kitchen. The architects designed the coat of arms and the club’s motto also, "Nam amor ludere ludum", that is Latin “for the love of the game. Sweet as.

Save this picture!
© David St George
© David St George

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Point Wells 0986, New Zealand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pac Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training New Zealand
Cite: "Point Wells Cricket Club / Pac Studio" 10 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937188/point-wells-cricket-club-pac-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream