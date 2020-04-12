Split House / Pac Studio

+ 19

Design Team: Sarosh Mulla, Aaron Paterson, Liz Tjahjana, Rory Kofoed, Kim Huynh

Clients: Rebecca Scott & Tim Clanachan

Engineering: Enovate Consultants

Landscape: O2 Landscapes

Consultants: Early Bird Construction Ltd.

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Split House is a renovation to a villa in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham. The project involved the design of a new addition that steps gradually through three split levels down to create an easy connection from the living spaces to the landscape. The lofty spaces are enclosed within two dynamic split hip roofs, sarked in cedar and punctuated with high-level windows. A faceted timber screen provides sun shading, while also revealing its colour as one walks across the back yard. The new addition provides a new kitchen, bathroom, living room, media room, dining room and even a purpose-designed ‘G&T nook’. Each space incorporates a large amount of bespoke built-in cabinetry in walnut and warm lighting.

Beneath the primary living spaces, a cellar and bike workshop were also incorporated. The retained heritage fabric of the original villa was also restored using international best practice heritage techniques and principles, while also increasing its performance with all new insulation, central heating, rainwater harvesting system, grey water system and electrical upgrade.

This warm family home reflects a contemporary way of living together for a young family, while responding to the geological and topographical character of the site. Both the house and garden are larger and more usable due to the project. This is achieved by carefully relocating the carport to reduce the length of the driveway on the site and reforming the topography across the back of the site.

The project is the first work created using the design tools generated through the creative practice PhD research of the architects. Fundamental themes developed through this research and applied in this project are: A topographic approach to planning which involves the axonometric drawing of the project at every stage of the design process. Scenographic design which sets up diagonal views and passage through orthogonal spaces, from one part of the program to another, through specifically designed frames. Design of devices that deceive the eye and reveal another optical understanding of space. By employing these ideas in the design, the Split House aims to create spaces which are both visually linked, but carefully composed as individual spaces in their own right.