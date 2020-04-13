Fortius Headquarters / Arquitetura Nacional

+ 12

Clinic • Porto Alegre, Brazil Architects: Arquitetura Nacional

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 98.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Marcelo Donadussi

Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT EPÓXI ECOEX , LUMINAR ARTE , Manjabosco Decor , Movesa Design , Souza e Muller

Lead Architects: EDUARDO L MAURMANN, ELEN B N MAURMANN, PAULA OTTO, MARCUS ARNHOLD E EQUIPE ARQUITETURA NACIONAL

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new headquarters in Porto Alegre of the digital security company Axur is a answer to the need to qualify its spaces and increase the number of jobs. Occupying the 15th floor of the building, where it previously occupied a ground floor room, the new headquarters has privileged views of the city and was born with the premise of not referencing itself in a traditional corporate environment. The use of comfortable and fun colors and textures create plural and comfortable workspaces.

The first design strategy taken was the removal of the existing plaster lining, leaving the concrete slab and the installations apparent. The entire perimeter of the floor received fabric curtains, creating a scenic and comfortable ambience. The carpeted floor and the paintings by the artist Gusta seek reference in the company's colors. Hanging plastic curtains configure seating areas and direct flows without blocking the visuals. The vegetation present in several points brings elements from the outside into the company.

Organized in a fully integrated space, workstations are interspersed with informal seating and meeting areas. The central area of the project is occupied by an arena for meetings with the entire team, in addition to being a space for informal work and living and articulating access to the booths of silence. The canopy area breaks with the rest of the project through a monochromatic area with epoxy flooring, woodwork and orange curtains. Much used by the team, the space is the setting for meals, happy hours, informal work moments.