World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Wanaka Crib / Pac Studio

Wanaka Crib / Pac Studio

Save this project
Wanaka Crib / Pac Studio

© Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wanaka, New Zealand
  • Architects: Pac Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simon Devitt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, VELUX Commercial, AutoDesk, Brodware, Rinnai, Alape, Diamond, EcoPly, Eurotech, F.L. Bone, Google, Rosenfeld Kidson, Thermakraft
  • Lead Architects: Aaron Paterson & Steven Lloyd
  • Design Team: Aaron Paterson, Steven Lloyd, Liz Tjahjana, Kim Huynh, Rory Kofoed, Sarosh
  • Engineering: Sullivan Hall Charted Engineers
  • Landscape: Pac Studio
  • Consultants: Dunlop Builders Ltd
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. In a wood-lined field, near Wanaka’s lake edge, the Wanaka Crib is composed of two gables and a chisel roof slipping transcurrently past one another to make three enclosed courtyards. Each courtyard creates a specific relationship with the interior. The lounge and dining spill out to a north-facing entertainment patio, bounded by an angular concrete cooking fire. The kitchen connects to a sheltered southern working garden, enclosed by a grape bearing espalier frame made of reinforcing steel. The eastern terrace gives access to the self-contained bunkroom providing privacy from the public reserve and boulevard of trees.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

The crib is a place to relax and focus on the social side of food, where cooking and dining become a culinary performance connected to the landscape.  At 150-m2, the crib has the intimacy of a small house, but can comfortably sleep ten people, with two double bedrooms, an attic loft for two, and a bunk room with four beds.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

The detailing exaggerates and abstracts southern green roof sheds to create the look of an ad hoc settlement. Façade elements accent the composition - a mustard reading nook box, concealed venting openings, triangulated high-level windows, and corrugated steel wall with floating entry boardwalk. The graduated weatherboards and razor-thin roof edge detail make a striking profile. The interior is lined with a combination of southern beech, recycled kauri, rimu, plywood and terrazzo. Dark concrete floors merge with local stone paving dissolving to the grassy surrounds. 

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Pac Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Wanaka Crib / Pac Studio" 14 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937171/wanaka-crib-pac-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream