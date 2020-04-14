Wanaka Crib / Pac Studio

-
Architects: Pac Studio
- Area: 170.0 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Simon Devitt
-
Manufacturers: Sika, VELUX Commercial, AutoDesk, Brodware, Rinnai, Alape, Diamond, EcoPly, Eurotech, F.L. Bone, Google, Rosenfeld Kidson, Thermakraft
-
Lead Architects: Aaron Paterson & Steven Lloyd
-
Design Team: Aaron Paterson, Steven Lloyd, Liz Tjahjana, Kim Huynh, Rory Kofoed, Sarosh
-
Engineering: Sullivan Hall Charted Engineers
-
Landscape: Pac Studio
-
Consultants: Dunlop Builders Ltd
Text description provided by the architects. In a wood-lined field, near Wanaka’s lake edge, the Wanaka Crib is composed of two gables and a chisel roof slipping transcurrently past one another to make three enclosed courtyards. Each courtyard creates a specific relationship with the interior. The lounge and dining spill out to a north-facing entertainment patio, bounded by an angular concrete cooking fire. The kitchen connects to a sheltered southern working garden, enclosed by a grape bearing espalier frame made of reinforcing steel. The eastern terrace gives access to the self-contained bunkroom providing privacy from the public reserve and boulevard of trees.
The crib is a place to relax and focus on the social side of food, where cooking and dining become a culinary performance connected to the landscape. At 150-m2, the crib has the intimacy of a small house, but can comfortably sleep ten people, with two double bedrooms, an attic loft for two, and a bunk room with four beds.
The detailing exaggerates and abstracts southern green roof sheds to create the look of an ad hoc settlement. Façade elements accent the composition - a mustard reading nook box, concealed venting openings, triangulated high-level windows, and corrugated steel wall with floating entry boardwalk. The graduated weatherboards and razor-thin roof edge detail make a striking profile. The interior is lined with a combination of southern beech, recycled kauri, rimu, plywood and terrazzo. Dark concrete floors merge with local stone paving dissolving to the grassy surrounds.