Chengdu Tianfu New Area “Park City” Exhibition Hall / HC+2 STUDIO

+ 22

Museums & Exhibit • Chengdu, China Architects: HC+2 Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: ARCH-EXIST

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Chengdu Construction & Engineering GroupChengdu Construction & Engineering Group , GRERNWALL , New Sanya Tech Group

Design Team: Teng Hu, Wenhan Zheng, Xinyin Liang, Xiaoxiao Tai

Landscape Design: CIEDC Co., Ltd.

Wood Structure Design, Fabrication And Construction: Sichuan Mind Wooden Construction Co., Ltd.

Contractor: Chengdu Construction & Engineering Group

Exhibition Design & Construction: Lifang Digital Technology Group

Epc General Contractor & Construction Drawings: Southwest Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute of China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Chengdu Tianfu New Area “Park City” Exhibition Hall is located at hilltop of Luxi Smart Valley, west of Xinglonghu Lake Greenland. It integrates content display, scenario experience and management supporting functions. The project started in 2018 and has been completed and in operation. It is an important window to showcase the “Park City” theory that originated in the Tianfu New Area and its development achievements made by far, which has been widely recognized in China.

The exhibition hall has a GFA of about 800 sqm and is mainly divided into three exhibition spaces. Based on the intensive principle, the physical model of the park city, electronic display boards, and planning achievement films are skillfully arranged in the exhibition hall, and the scenario landscape design guides visitors to experience the deep connotation of the park city.

The exhibition hall is themed "Maolin & Xiuzhu”（Thick forest and tall bamboos）and uses the forest village architecture in west Sichuan and bamboo culture as the design core. The harmonious co-existence of town and garden no only shows the long-lasting forest village community in west Sichuan, but also reflects the ecological value of the park city.

The landscape adopts the concept of the Luxi River Valley into the square space, and uses dark and light-colored stone paving to form a streamline to simulate the natural state of the Luxi River. At the same time, the traditional gray tile in western Sichuan is used to form different dark triangular patches, which abstractly expresses the natural isles in Luxi River.

The traditional forest courtyard in western Sichuan is a landscape space sheltered in nature. The design reduces the use of landscape walls, instead using bamboo to softly isolate the space to blend the forest and the building harmoniously and to form this translucent space.

The building adopts a light wooden structure, which is more natural and traditional.

Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Xinglonghu Lake from the entrance platform. The roof lighting system through the simulation of sky light increases the natural penetration and blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor.

Use the neutral space around the building to landscape the passing road and integrate it into the site scenery.

The courtyard is paved with laminated gray tiles to form a certain level of space. Trenches are cut to plant various ground cover plants to form a diverse plant community. In the middle of courtyard, a jacaranda tree is planted to enhance the landscape space vertically. Generally, the landscape shows the random nature of the western Sichuan courtyard.

The floor-to-ceiling glass is combined with an array of wooden structures, giving visitors a sense of walking through the forest.

For the landscape wall, traditional wall-building method is applied in the rammed concrete wall with gray tiles decorated at the wall base . The natural layered texture makes the wall become an important landscape feature.

Bamboos, flowers, grass, rocks, water, red walls and green bamboos are carefully articulated, which shows the random natural state of western Sichuan.