Chengdu Tianfu New Area “Park City” Exhibition Hall / HC+2 STUDIO

Chengdu Tianfu New Area “Park City” Exhibition Hall / HC+2 STUDIO

© ARCH-EXIST © ARCH-EXIST © ARCH-EXIST © ARCH-EXIST + 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: HC+2 Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  ARCH-EXIST
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chengdu Construction & Engineering GroupChengdu Construction & Engineering Group, GRERNWALL, New Sanya Tech Group
  • Design Team: Teng Hu, Wenhan Zheng, Xinyin Liang, Xiaoxiao Tai
  • Landscape Design: CIEDC Co., Ltd.
  • Wood Structure Design, Fabrication And Construction: Sichuan Mind Wooden Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor: Chengdu Construction & Engineering Group
  • Exhibition Design & Construction: Lifang Digital Technology Group
  • Epc General Contractor & Construction Drawings: Southwest Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute of China
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

Text description provided by the architects. Chengdu Tianfu New Area “Park City” Exhibition Hall is located at hilltop of Luxi Smart Valley, west of Xinglonghu Lake Greenland. It integrates content display, scenario experience and management supporting functions. The project started in 2018 and has been completed and in operation. It is an important window to showcase the “Park City” theory that originated in the Tianfu New Area and its development achievements made by far, which has been widely recognized in China.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

The exhibition hall has a GFA of about 800 sqm and is mainly divided into three exhibition spaces. Based on the intensive principle, the physical model of the park city, electronic display boards, and planning achievement films are skillfully arranged in the exhibition hall, and the scenario landscape design guides visitors to experience the deep connotation of the park city.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

The exhibition hall is themed "Maolin & Xiuzhu”（Thick forest and tall bamboos）and uses the forest village architecture in west Sichuan and bamboo culture as the design core. The harmonious co-existence of town and garden no only shows the long-lasting forest village community in west Sichuan, but also reflects the ecological value of the park city.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

The landscape adopts the concept of the Luxi River Valley into the square space, and uses dark and light-colored stone paving to form a streamline to simulate the natural state of the Luxi River. At the same time, the traditional gray tile in western Sichuan is used to form different dark triangular patches, which abstractly expresses the natural isles in Luxi River.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

The traditional forest courtyard in western Sichuan is a landscape space sheltered in nature. The design reduces the use of landscape walls, instead using bamboo to softly isolate the space to blend the forest and the building harmoniously and to form this translucent space.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

The building adopts a light wooden structure, which is more natural and traditional.

Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Xinglonghu Lake from the entrance platform. The roof lighting system through the simulation of sky light increases the natural penetration and blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

Use the neutral space around the building to landscape the passing road and integrate it into the site scenery.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

The courtyard is paved with laminated gray tiles to form a certain level of space. Trenches are cut to plant various ground cover plants to form a diverse plant community. In the middle of courtyard, a jacaranda tree is planted to enhance the landscape space vertically. Generally, the landscape shows the random nature of the western Sichuan courtyard.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

The floor-to-ceiling glass is combined with an array of wooden structures, giving visitors a sense of walking through the forest. 

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

For the landscape wall, traditional wall-building method is applied in the rammed concrete wall with gray tiles decorated at the wall base . The natural layered texture makes the wall become an important landscape feature.

Bamboos, flowers, grass, rocks, water, red walls and green bamboos are carefully articulated, which shows the random natural state of western Sichuan.

© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

About this office
HC+2 Studio
Office

Products

Wood Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit China
Cite: "Chengdu Tianfu New Area “Park City” Exhibition Hall / HC+2 STUDIO" 24 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937168/chengdu-tianfu-new-area-park-city-exhibition-hall-hc-plus-2-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ARCH-EXIST

天府新区公园城市展厅 / 万华产品研发中心

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

