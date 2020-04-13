World
Outstanding Furniture in 14 Residential Interiors

  • Written by | Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida

Furniture has a direct impact on the quality of interior design projects. Among other features, its presence blends with the function of the spaces, setting a boundary between them.

An internal space with neutral colors, for example, might highlight certain furniture that, beyond fulfilling their function, also assumes a contemplative profile. These pieces of furniture have become iconic by their design, which, in some cases, were created by great names of architecture that explored this field and drew pieces that represented

their style.

The uniqueness of a design might be one of the factors that highlight the presence of furniture in an internal space, but certainly is not the only one: its position isolated in the space, the contrast with the colors of the room or an innovative design are also some conditions that enhance the relevance of pieces of furniture in an interior design.

Following, you can see 14 residential interiors in which the furniture presents itself as a highlight element:

Concrete66 Apartment / PVA

Concrete66 Apartment / PVA. Image: © Andrey Bezuglov
Apartment DQ1 / Machado Igreja Arquitectos

DQ1 Apartment / Machado Igreja Arquitectos. Image: © Francisco Nogueira
Apartment in Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos

Apartment in Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos. Image: © do mal o menos
REI House / CRUX arquitectos

REI House / CRUX arquitectos. Image: © Milena Villalba
BW Apartment / vapor arquitetura + Renata Gaia Arquitetura

BW Apartment / vapor arquitetura + Renata Gaia Arquitetura. image: © Lufe Gomes
JPE 34 Apartment / felix – paál

JPE 34 Apartment / felix - paál. Image: © Fran Parente
Entrecampos Apartament / Arriba

Entrecampos Apartment / Arriba. Image: © Hugo Santos Silva
2 in 1 Apartment / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

2 in 1 Apartment / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA. Image: © Ross Helen
Graça Apartment / Arriba

Graça Apartment / Arriba. Image: © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
SQS 308 Apartment / Equipe Lamas

SQS 308 Apartment / Equipe Lamas. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados

Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
C11 House / Anna Solaz - Estudi d'Arquitectura

C11 House / Anna Solaz - Estudi d'Arquitectura. Image: © Milena Villalba
RS Apartment / Studio Arthur Casas

RS Apartment / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Filippo Bamberghi
Sumu Residence / Echo Design + Architecture

Sumu Residence / Echo Design + Architecture. Echo Design + Architecture Courtesy
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Outstanding Furniture in 14 Residential Interiors" [Mobiliário em destaque em 14 interiores residenciais] 13 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937155/outstanding-furniture-in-14-residential-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

