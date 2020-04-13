Outstanding Furniture in 14 Residential Interiors

An internal space with neutral colors, for example, might highlight certain furniture that, beyond fulfilling their function, also assumes a contemplative profile. These pieces of furniture have become iconic by their design, which, in some cases, were created by great names of architecture that explored this field and drew pieces that represented
their style.
The uniqueness of a design might be one of the factors that highlight the presence of furniture in an internal space, but certainly is not the only one: its position isolated in the space, the contrast with the colors of the room or an innovative design are also some conditions that enhance the relevance of pieces of furniture in an interior design.
Following, you can see 14 residential interiors in which the furniture presents itself as a highlight element: