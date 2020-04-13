Outstanding Furniture in 14 Residential Interiors

Save this picture! Apartment in Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos. Image: © do mal o menos

Furniture has a direct impact on the quality of interior design projects. Among other features, its presence blends with the function of the spaces, setting a boundary between them.

An internal space with neutral colors, for example, might highlight certain furniture that, beyond fulfilling their function, also assumes a contemplative profile. These pieces of furniture have become iconic by their design, which, in some cases, were created by great names of architecture that explored this field and drew pieces that represented

their style.

The uniqueness of a design might be one of the factors that highlight the presence of furniture in an internal space, but certainly is not the only one: its position isolated in the space, the contrast with the colors of the room or an innovative design are also some conditions that enhance the relevance of pieces of furniture in an interior design.

Following, you can see 14 residential interiors in which the furniture presents itself as a highlight element:

Save this picture! DQ1 Apartment / Machado Igreja Arquitectos. Image: © Francisco Nogueira

Save this picture! Apartment in Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos. Image: © do mal o menos

Save this picture! REI House / CRUX arquitectos. Image: © Milena Villalba

Save this picture! BW Apartment / vapor arquitetura + Renata Gaia Arquitetura. image: © Lufe Gomes

Save this picture! JPE 34 Apartment / felix - paál. Image: © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Entrecampos Apartment / Arriba. Image: © Hugo Santos Silva

Save this picture! 2 in 1 Apartment / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA. Image: © Ross Helen

Save this picture! Graça Apartment / Arriba. Image: © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Save this picture! SQS 308 Apartment / Equipe Lamas. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! C11 House / Anna Solaz - Estudi d'Arquitectura. Image: © Milena Villalba

Save this picture! RS Apartment / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Filippo Bamberghi