World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Germany
  5. DSGV Newsroom / Kinzo

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

DSGV Newsroom / Kinzo

Save this project
DSGV Newsroom / Kinzo

© Schnepp Renou © Schnepp Renou © Schnepp Renou © Schnepp Renou + 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Kinzo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2200.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Schnepp Renou
  • Lead Architects: Martin Neander & Mattis Flötotto
  • Design Team: Martin Neander, Mattis Flötotto
  • Clients: Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband e.V.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

‘Newsroom’ is the new extraordinary office of the communication experts at the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) and the Sparkassen-Finanzportal, in a former fitness studio in Berlin-Mitte.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Kinzo was involved from the preliminary stage to help guide in the transition from a traditional workplace. We conducted workshops, employee surveys and assessed the functional requirements as well as the individual personality of the teams.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

The result is an office that combines Berlin “cool” with the clarity and the freshness of the Alps. At the same time, a sophisticated architectural organization enables completely new ways of working.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

Where people once worked-out, employees now train brain cells, develop communication concepts, and run PR projects.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Berlin, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kinzo
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Germany
Cite: "DSGV Newsroom / Kinzo" 18 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937150/dsgv-newsroom-kinzo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream