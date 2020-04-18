DSGV Newsroom / Kinzo

+ 10

Lead Architects: Martin Neander & Mattis Flötotto

Design Team: Martin Neander, Mattis Flötotto

Clients: Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband e.V.

‘Newsroom’ is the new extraordinary office of the communication experts at the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) and the Sparkassen-Finanzportal, in a former fitness studio in Berlin-Mitte.

Kinzo was involved from the preliminary stage to help guide in the transition from a traditional workplace. We conducted workshops, employee surveys and assessed the functional requirements as well as the individual personality of the teams.

The result is an office that combines Berlin “cool” with the clarity and the freshness of the Alps. At the same time, a sophisticated architectural organization enables completely new ways of working.

Where people once worked-out, employees now train brain cells, develop communication concepts, and run PR projects.