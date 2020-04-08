World
Calloway Ridge House / Sanders Pace Architecture

Calloway Ridge House / Sanders Pace Architecture

© Keith Isaacs

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
Knoxville, United States
  • Lead Architects: Sanders Pace Architecture
  • Design Team: Brandon Pace, FAIA (Principal-in-Charge); Daniel Jones, AIA (Project Manager); Michael Aktalay, Assoc. AIA; Geneva Hill; Ashley E.B. Pace RA (Furnishings)
  • Clients: Withheld
  • Structural Engineering: Haines Structural Group
  • Landscape: Stephen W. Hackney Landscape Architects
  • General Contractor: Purvis Builders
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of a 1950’s suburban ranch house began by searching for a property without stylistically based covenants or restrictions common to many of the residential neighborhoods located within the clients targeted area.  After completing an exhaustive search for properties without these limitations an intriguing property with an existing ranch house on an 8-acre ridge-top overlooking the Smoky Mountains became available.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Early design studies focused on preserving the shell of the existing building and new spaces were added above and outside of the existing footprint. The additional spaces include a double height public zone overlooking a new pool and courtyard framed by single story pavilions - one for the new master suite with the other housing pool house and garage functions.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The existing ranch house volume and two single-story pavilions are clad in cementitious stucco with deep-set windows connected by tongue and groove ipe. The upper level addition is clad in a reverse board and batten siding adding texture and pattern which contrasts with the smooth stucco volumes.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Additional Context:
From the beginning it was clear that the project would become a crash course for the owners and the architect in the challenges of building a modern home in suburbia – context that consists primarily of builder tract sites, speculative semi-custom homes, and a network of gated communities with super-sized custom houses sited on divided estate-sized lots.  Over the course of two years, the architect worked closely with the owner to review neighborhood covenants and restrictions while also meeting with HOA design review boards and committees.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The focus of this effort was to serve as an advocate for the client’s resources and help them to prevent an investment in a site that wouldn’t allow them to build the simple and appropriately modern home for them and their young family.  After an initial concept design effort proved that neighborhood selected by the clients would not be a good fit for the project, the architect then recommended looking at older ranch homes that could be adapted and transformed into the type of home they desired.  The owner and architect’s patience and commitment throughout this 4-year process led to a project that is a refreshing departure from projects typically found within this context.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Project gallery

About this office
Sanders Pace Architecture
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Calloway Ridge House / Sanders Pace Architecture" 08 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937140/calloway-ridge-house-sanders-pace-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

