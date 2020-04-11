House No. 47 / DRTAN LM Architect

+ 32

Architect In Charge: Tan Loke Mun

Design Team: Qua Yu Xuan, Zul Hamzah, Safuan Fikri

Clients: Mr. Victor Weida Lee, Dato Lee Choon Chin

Construction And Structural Engineering: Perunding L&W Sdn Bhd

Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: NOVA Consult Sdn Bhd

Text description provided by the architects. House No. 47 is located in an established leafy suburb of Kuala Lumpur. The brief was to design a modern tropical house for a two generation family who treasure togetherness, privacy, security and ease of maintenance above anything else. The “C” shaped floor plan incorporated a covered but well ventilated central courtyard with sliding glass walls that enabled the residents to use the private courtyard space throughout the day and night, and in any weather condition.

A circular skylight in the roof allows a stream of daylight down into the courtyard much like a stage light. This courtyard serves as the playground for their young children as well as the hang out and living space for their grandparents. The thick insulation in the roof provides shelter from the sun and the open-able sliding walls provide the supplementary cross ventilation resulting in a very pleasant central node in the house.

The circulation, stair and living spaces all look into the courtyard and provide the families with the visual connectivity that they desired. A rock wall shields the house from street view and a large flying angular concrete roof canopy dramatically greets visitors. The house employs a full array of green features with large insulated roof, rainwater harvesting, solar hot water, double glazing and low-e glass, recycled materials, low VOC paints and finishes and vertical louvre sun screens.