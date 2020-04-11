World
House No. 47 / DRTAN LM Architect

House No. 47 / DRTAN LM Architect

© H.Lin Ho Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: DRTAN LM Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9000.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  H.Lin Ho Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lumion, AutoDesk, Adobe, DML, Jotun Paint Vietnam, Trimble
  • Architect In Charge: Tan Loke Mun
  • Design Team: Qua Yu Xuan, Zul Hamzah, Safuan Fikri
  • Clients: Mr. Victor Weida Lee, Dato Lee Choon Chin
  • Construction And Structural Engineering: Perunding L&W Sdn Bhd
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: NOVA Consult Sdn Bhd
© H.Lin Ho Photography
© H.Lin Ho Photography

Text description provided by the architects. House No. 47 is located in an established leafy suburb of Kuala Lumpur. The brief was to design a modern tropical house for a two generation family who treasure togetherness, privacy, security and ease of maintenance above anything else. The “C” shaped floor plan incorporated a covered but well ventilated central courtyard with sliding glass walls that enabled the residents to use the private courtyard space throughout the day and night, and in any weather condition.

© H.Lin Ho Photography
© H.Lin Ho Photography
Second floor
Second floor
© H.Lin Ho Photography
© H.Lin Ho Photography

A circular skylight in the roof allows a stream of daylight down into the courtyard much like a stage light. This courtyard serves as the playground for their young children as well as the hang out and living space for their grandparents. The thick insulation in the roof provides shelter from the sun and the open-able sliding walls provide the supplementary cross ventilation resulting in a very pleasant central node in the house.

© H.Lin Ho Photography
© H.Lin Ho Photography
Left elevation
Left elevation
© H.Lin Ho Photography
© H.Lin Ho Photography

The circulation, stair and living spaces all look into the courtyard and provide the families with the visual connectivity that they desired. A rock wall shields the house from street view and a large flying angular concrete roof canopy dramatically greets visitors. The house employs a full array of green features with large insulated roof, rainwater harvesting, solar hot water, double glazing and low-e glass, recycled materials, low VOC paints and finishes and vertical louvre sun screens.

© H.Lin Ho Photography
© H.Lin Ho Photography

DRTAN LM Architect
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Malaysia
Cite: "House No. 47 / DRTAN LM Architect" 11 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937120/house-no-47-drtan-lm-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

