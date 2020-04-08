World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Cage House / T -architects

Cage House / T -architects

Save this project
Cage House / T -architects

© Tana © Tana © Tana © Tana + 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thành phố Thanh Hoá, Vietnam
  • Architects: T -architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Standard, AutoDesk, Adobe, Hai Long glass, Kova Paint, Trimble, Uma
  • Architect In Charge: Ton Ton
  • Design Team: Tuan Anh, Linh Nguyen, Huu Dan
  • Client: Mr. Cuong, Mrs. Hao
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tana
© Tana

Text description provided by the architects. We met the client who had a request to design a new 76-square-meter house (4,5 meters wide and 17 meters long) in the urban area of Thanh Hoa, a city in the middle part of Vietnam. The owner wished to have a three-story house providing a space for a family of four people, a young couple and two children. Before the concept stage, they gave us some requirements to follow: a house differently compared to around ones in the neighborhood and a house with a strong connection between the family members.

Save this picture!
© Tana
© Tana
Save this picture!
Mezzanine floor plan
Mezzanine floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tana
© Tana
Save this picture!
© Tana
© Tana

After some discussions, we came up with some ideas for our design which focused on three main points. The first one, we proposed a façade in order to create an open space for residents to have abundant views but they still get a feeling of privacy while living in the house. The façade was made by 10 mm round bars featuring a structure type based on a square-net form. Therefore, people who live in the house could have room for their activities inside but also they still are pretty close to outside space to observe the activity and the natural world outdoor.

Save this picture!
© Tana
© Tana

The next intention was to design a new way of living for their family by produce many voids in the house. For this purpose, we designed an entre-sol in the middle of the first floor and the second one. By doing this, it has a big void space that links up the living room and the family room so that those spaces are larger for using and could be used flexibly for living activities. Also, there are voids among other spaces in the house, which work as common areas for their family members to share activities in order to build a strong connection between them. Additionally, the voids have brought daylight into the house and produced adequate natural ventilation to give the occupants having plenty of sunlight and fresh air.

Save this picture!
© Tana
© Tana

The last point, the design has concentrated on user hobbies like to grow trees and keep their garden healthy. To create a small garden in the front of the second floor, the house has a “green face” where tree leaves and climbing plants combine with the round-steel-bar square net, which has contributed a greened surface and defined a new dimension for “art on façade”. We named it “Cage house” since we repeated a design language based on the shape of a cage. The repetition could be seen throughout the house from the square net façade (in front of and behind the structure), the main entrance door, to hand-made bamboo lights in the living room.

Save this picture!
© Tana
© Tana

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
T -architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Cage House / T -architects" 08 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937119/cage-house-t-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream