Fabulously Answered Questions Boutique / Blank Architects

Store • Moskva, Russia Architects: Blank Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe , Trimble , Up décor , Zeon lighting Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Magda Kmita, Tatiana Leontieva. Sergey Meshalkin

Text description provided by the architects. FAQ - is a unique adult boutique, located in Moscow in the Aviapark Shopping Center. The creation of such a space is a delicate question, especially taking into account the fact that it is located in the huge shopping center. The architects’ aim was to create the boutique where clients feel confident enough and which causes no hesitation to access. “This format is unique for Moscow and the first case of architects’ work on the adult store design which is more common in Western Europe. It was kind a challenge for our team – to design the first concept adult boutique in Russia”, - Magda Kmita, Senior Architect, Head of Interiors and Landscape Design.

The FAQ boutique needs to match with the whole space of Trend Island store which is made with neutral and pastel colors: the boutique is a part of a big department store with fashion brands; its interiors also was made by Blank Architects. The architects used white, pale pink, lilac and pink gold- nude colors for minimalistic design. Furniture blend with the human bodies shape used in LED bright orange-red pipes on the walls – the main accents of the space. Roundish tables are harmonically placed in the atmosphere of comfort – and are functional for product placement. “The silhouettes on the walls divide the store on two zones – female and male energy and goods. We used motives and forms designed by nature: in the center of the space we placed phallic table – it works as pedestal for toys and devices”, - Magda Kmita, Senior Architect, Head of Interiors and Landscape Design.

The team considers the FAQ project as a social experiment of shifting the boundaries in special subject and a challenge to show another side of sexuality – loving of the bodies and being comfortable. Lightning also helps to feel the atmosphere: we used soft light and shadows to make the space special. The design and architecture can be success not to lead the sexual revolution but to take a step in the right direction.