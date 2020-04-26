World
Almendro 22 House / Arqueodigma Estudio

Almendro 22 House / Arqueodigma Estudio

© Horacio Virissimo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
  • Architects: Arqueodigma Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  252
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Horacio Virissimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, 3D MAX, Adobe, CASTEL, ESTUDIO CORDOBA, EXPOCERAMICAS, PINTURAS PRISA, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect: Carlos Elizondo Valladares
  • Design Team: Alexis Ayala, Gireh Navarro
  • Engineering: Rodrigo Vázquez
  • Structural: Tatyana Herrera Martínez
  • Carpentry: Estudio Córdoba
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

Text description provided by the architects. The Project is located in one of the exponential and fastest growing áreas on the limits of Zapopan. It is located in a private condominium with privileged green áreas, wich allows the permeability between the exterior and interior, framing the visuales of its gardens.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

The house is a challenge for the geometry of its terrain and for the easement that must be respected.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

In the first instance, the house is designed based in its exterior gardens, and its vertical circulation creating visuales that frame the exterior, and free the interior space, creating terraces and balconies along the entire route. These circulations divide the private área from the public área of the house. On the ground floor, the study and the bathroom are divided into the leisure área of the house, which is connected to the outside área.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
Transverse Section
Transverse Section
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

On the upper floor, the interiores are developed with terraces and overlooking garden áreas, to generate spaces for the reflection that connects with the vegetation.  

A terrace is generated on the roof top, to free up all the built space and to take advantage of the views and tranquility that this privileged place offers us. A space for hang out and rest is created, allowing the house to be integrated with its surroundings.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo

