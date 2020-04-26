Almendro 22 House / Arqueodigma Estudio

+ 26

Houses • Nuevo Mexico, Mexico Architects: Arqueodigma Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 252 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Horacio Virissimo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Cemex 3D MAX , Adobe , CASTEL , ESTUDIO CORDOBA , EXPOCERAMICAS , PINTURAS PRISA , Tecnolite Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Carlos Elizondo Valladares

Design Team: Alexis Ayala, Gireh Navarro

Engineering: Rodrigo Vázquez

Structural: Tatyana Herrera Martínez

Carpentry: Estudio Córdoba

Text description provided by the architects. The Project is located in one of the exponential and fastest growing áreas on the limits of Zapopan. It is located in a private condominium with privileged green áreas, wich allows the permeability between the exterior and interior, framing the visuales of its gardens.

The house is a challenge for the geometry of its terrain and for the easement that must be respected.

In the first instance, the house is designed based in its exterior gardens, and its vertical circulation creating visuales that frame the exterior, and free the interior space, creating terraces and balconies along the entire route. These circulations divide the private área from the public área of the house. On the ground floor, the study and the bathroom are divided into the leisure área of the house, which is connected to the outside área.

On the upper floor, the interiores are developed with terraces and overlooking garden áreas, to generate spaces for the reflection that connects with the vegetation.

A terrace is generated on the roof top, to free up all the built space and to take advantage of the views and tranquility that this privileged place offers us. A space for hang out and rest is created, allowing the house to be integrated with its surroundings.