World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. Brisbane 1 Apartments / bureau^proberts

Brisbane 1 Apartments / bureau^proberts

Save this project
Brisbane 1 Apartments / bureau^proberts

© Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
South Brisbane, Australia
  • Architects: bureau^proberts
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  94700.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Christopher Frederick Jones
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, MODWOOD, Otis, Advanced Precast, Barben, Decor Systems, Embelton Engineered timber floors, Eveneer, Mièle, architectrual metalworks australia, ceasterstone, hydro seal shower systems, mailsafe, screenclad
  • Lead Architects: bureau^proberts
  • Clients: R&F Property Group
  • Civil & Structural Engineers: ADG Engineers
  • Landscape Consultant: Place Design Group
  • Fire Consultant: Omnii
  • Building Certifier: McKenzie
  • Quantity Surveyor: WT Partnership
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. Brisbane 1, South Brisbane, was strongly influenced by its siting on a triangular block and its relationship to the nearby Brisbane River. The architecture was informed by the imagining of a single stone mass, eroded by water to create three distinctive towers. Corners are marked by these sculptured forms, with figures intensified at each point of the triangle. The ambition to resolve the building’s complex shape is rewarded by long-range views which impart a shifting perspective and reveal, at distance, a crystalline form.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The subtle manipulation of the floor plate heightens the intensity of the building’s shape-shifting mass. Sun hoods add depth to the whole, bringing another layer of complexity and sense of movement to the façade. Strengthening the visual separation between each tower, a verdant communal garden takes seed at podium level. It provides an outdoor gathering space with climatic and visual relief. Overhanging gardens offer passers-by a glimpse of this natural oasis, bringing a sense of theatre to the streetscape. At rooftop level, additional social spaces reveal new perspectives of the River city.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Level 7
Level 7
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Brisbane 1 pursues an agenda to create a socially and environmentally sustainable development by creating a place that fulfils the needs of its residents and respects its surrounds. Environmental sustainability is achieved through the adoption of passive design strategies; optimising solar orientation, facilitating natural ventilation and maximising outlook. These provide a superior level of occupant amenity while reducing carbon emissions by minimising reliance on artificial lighting and mechanical cooling. Broader scale environmental strategies include the installation of Stormwater Quality Treatment Devices in order to safeguard the Brisbane River from potential pollution of the water system. 

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

A challenge of the architecture was achieving a project of high density which addressed the needs of a subtropical city and fulfilled our client’s ambitions. This called for a rigorous testing of mass, form and planning and a deep understanding of the nuances of Brisbane’s climate, context and living culture to balance commercial needs and long-term liveability. Brisbane 1 delivers on its subtropical agenda; providing plentiful light, air and outlook while aspiring to further the conversation about appropriate ways to densify our city.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
bureau^proberts
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Australia
Cite: "Brisbane 1 Apartments / bureau^proberts" 10 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937084/brisbane-1-apartments-bureau-proberts/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream