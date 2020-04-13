MM House / Atheleia Arquitectura

+ 24

Design Team: Salvador Tarradas, Borja Fernández, Cristina Franco

Engineering: BG Blàzquez Guanter

Collaborators: Ramon Soler, Quim Gallart, José Roldán

Two landscapes, two views.

The site is located on the slopes of Alta Garrotxa in the municipality of Montagut (Girona - Catalonia) facing south towards the Fluvià river valley. The impressive landscape penetrates the living space generating a distant view from the inside. The second view, towards a small stream, creates an intimate and private space.

The functional program is designed for the parents and their daughter sharing the same residence while each unit maintains its privacy and its own garden. The house is articulated on the land with the idea to become part of the landscape itself, generating volumes of concrete that make up the transitioning spaces and their different atmospheres. These spaces are located around two open areas of the home, the living room and the bedrooms, with their porches with views to the valley and the stream.

The concept of the house is a reinterpretation of the three-nave structure of the traditional Catalan farmhouse (Masia), combining a structure of concrete and a central nave with steel beams. The concrete walls are inspired by rural structures: pinewoods were used as formworks for the concrete walls imprinting their rough texture. These walls will, with time, come to a complete harmony with the landscape, colored like the land from which they were built.