Mikuni Izukogen Restaurant / Kengo Kuma and Associates

-
Architects: Kengo Kuma and Associates
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
-
Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma and Associates
-
Design Team: Minoru Yokoo, Akio Saruta, Yi Guo, Ryuta Nomura, Kimio Suzuki
-
Structure: Yasutaka Konishi Architectural Design Office
-
Equipment: Morimura Sekkei Incorporated
We designed a "suspended" restaurant overlooking the Sagami Bay on the cliffs of the Izu Peninsula. Japanese terrain is complex, and various methods have been invented to reconcile terrain with architecture.
“Suspension” is a method of constructing a building so that it floats on a steep slope, and Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto is a representative example. We made a transparent "suspension" using steel frames, and built a solid board of cypress up to 11.4 meters above it to float the roof.
I was able to float a cloud-like architecture made of cypress on the green of the cliff. Chef Seizo Mikuni's dishes that make use of Izu's natural ingredients and the cypress-scented architecture create an exquisite harmony.