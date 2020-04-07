World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Marc Thorpe Proposes Houses for the Workers of Moroso on the Outskirts of Dakar Senegal

Marc Thorpe Proposes Houses for the Workers of Moroso on the Outskirts of Dakar Senegal

Save this article
Marc Thorpe Proposes Houses for the Workers of Moroso on the Outskirts of Dakar Senegal

Marc Thorpe, New York-based architect and multidisciplinary studio, has designed the Dakar Houses for the workers of Moroso M’Afrique furniture collection. Located on the outskirts of the Senegalese capital in West Africa, the prototype houses are made from earth bricks.

Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design + 8

Created to cater to the daily life of the Moroso workforce as well as the manufacturing process of the M’Afrique’s furniture collection, the project puts in place a “work-based community allowing a village to develop around a central economic constituent”. The Dakar Houses generate units based on the required space for each individual family, with each unit holding two apartments and one centralized workshop that can accommodate handcraft work such as welding and weaving.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design
Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design

Inspired by traditional African patterns, the Dakar Houses have angular and pointed roofs. Produced from earth brick, locally-sourced common building material in Senegal, the community of Dakar Houses aims to support the small industry. With isothermal properties, brick-based constructions retain the cool nighttime temperatures, keeping interior temperatures comfortable throughout the day. The long process consists of soaking the bricks in water each morning and then baking them in the sun throughout the day, under a tarp.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design
Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design
Courtesy of Marc Thorpe Design

The M’Afrique furniture collection by Moroso, has been highlighting the craftsmanship of the Sengalese makers, for more than 10 years. Commissioned by designer and artist Abdou Salam Gaye, responsible for the M'Afrique collection, the project is currently under review.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Marc Thorpe Proposes Houses for the Workers of Moroso on the Outskirts of Dakar Senegal" 07 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937014/marc-thorpe-proposes-houses-for-the-workers-of-moroso-on-the-outskirts-of-dakar-senegal/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream