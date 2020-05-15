Shiro House / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Save this picture! © Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma and Associates

Design Team: Masafumi Yukimoto, Sou Nakamura, Tomomi Sekiguchi, Fumio Sugawara, Yoshiki Ayasu, Moe Kano

A villa on a hill with a warm white theme.

Using the white and warm texture of wood as the main character, we created a gentle yet light space in the green.

The hot spring bath is built so that it can be buried in the garden as a separate area.

Using the louver and the slanted surface, the surrounding nature and the building were directly joined.

Created a "wooden white villa" in contrast to the "Concrete white villa" Savoie House.