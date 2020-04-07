House Extension in Brussels / Atelier Tom Vanhee

+ 23

Engineering: Lime

Contractor: Dr Construct

Text description provided by the architects. The client is living in one of the rare well-kept laborers houses in the garden city in Brussels. The house was really small and needed more relation with the garden. Inspired by the many concrete fences and garden houses in the suburb, we build a concrete enlargement to the house.

The extension brings the house an extra living space for dining, sitting, and storage. It opens the house to the garden and is integrating to the neighbour by reducing it’s height. Inspired by the white and dark existing steel windows, the new windows and glazed doors get also a dark frame with small opening parts.

Building connections are accentuated in the interior : wooden frames around windows, black tiles in the floor between old and new.