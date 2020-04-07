World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Stairway House / nendo

Stairway House / nendo

Save this project
Stairway House / nendo

© Daici Ano © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 63

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Minato City, Japan
  • Architects: nendo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  284.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daici Ano, Takumi Ota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ASAHI WOODTECH Cooperation, NENGO Company Limited
  • Architect In Charge: Oki Sato
  • Design Team: Oki Sato, Ishibayashi Noritake, Tsubasa Shindo
  • Collaborators: SOLSO, YSLA
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. A two-family home in a quiet residential area of Tokyo. With other houses and apartment buildings pressing around the site, the architectural volume was pushed to the north to take in daylight, ventilation, and greenery of the yard into the living environment by a large glass front southern façade.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

The layout plan made it possible to preserve the existing persimmon tree beloved by the previous generations. Considering the potential difficulties of going up and down the stairs, the rooms for the older couple were arranged on the 1st floor. The eight cats living with the older couple roam in and outdoors more freely, and encourages the mother to enjoy her hobby of gardening more freely.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The younger couple and their child reside on the 2nd and 3rd floors. To avoid the two households being completely separated at the top and bottom, a “stairway-like” structure was designed in the south yard, continuing upward into the building and penetrating the 1st through 3rd floors.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Enclosed inside the “stairway” are functional elements, such as bathrooms and a staircase for actual use, with the upper part taking on the look of a semi-outdoor greenhouse with abundant greenery as well as a sun-soaked perch for the cats to enjoy climbing. And so, a stairway and greenery gently connected the upper and lower floors along a diagonal line, creating a space where all three generations could take comfort in each other’s subtle presence.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Not only does the stairway connect the interior to the yard, or bond one household to another, this structure aims to expand further out to join the environs and the city —connecting the road that extends southward on the ground level, and out into skylight through the top-light.

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
nendo
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "Stairway House / nendo" 07 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936995/stairway-house-nendo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream