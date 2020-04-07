World
Juramento Home Office / Landolfo & Asoc + Marcos Asa

Juramento Home Office / Landolfo & Asoc + Marcos Asa

© Javier Agustin Rojas

Housing, Offices Interiors
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  Area: 100.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Javier Agustin Rojas
  Manufacturers:
    AutoDesk, 3D MAX STUDIO, Molinos Tarquini, ferrum
  Lead Architects: Hernan Landolf, Marcos Asa
  Collaborators: Franco Gilardi
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. A small apartment midway down the hall in a horizontal property must double it`s habitable space in order to become a home/office.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The main operation is than to complete the volume by means of a light, transparent structure, as well as the colonization of the terraces with a simple flooring, the result is more than enough meter for the house to develop.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Section
Section
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Two spaces are left without a use inside this surplus. With the goal of charging them with evocative meaning, we position inside them two pieces of landscape; a tree, and a glass screen.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

On the ground floor, the olive tree afects visually the rooms it articulates. On the first floor, the glass screen functions as a veil to and fro the bedroom, where aided by a game of reflections, opacities and transparencies, the space is projected towards the terraces.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project location

Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina

Landolfo & Asoc
Marcos Asa
Housing Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Argentina
"Juramento Home Office / Landolfo & Asoc + Marcos Asa" 07 Apr 2020.

