Takenoyama House 3 / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Text description provided by the architects. It was very difficult to come up with a plan to take advantage of this location after resolving landslide structures, their laws and possible construction methods.

The design of the third floor was designed so as not to make the scenery as fragmentable as possible to take advantage of this location. Therefore, the top floor was decided to be made of wooden.

The view from the room, cut by pillars and beams, creates an incredible space in the room. The seasonally changing views are an irreplaceable treasure of this house.