Share Your Work From Home Experience and Join the Remote Architects Club

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many architecture firms to quickly transition into a work from home, designers are having to discover new ways to work without everyone being in the same room. The casual conversations, overheard ideas, and site visits that were once an integral part of our jobs have been put on pause, and have left some architects wondering how everyone else is continuing project work.

Launched just last week, the Remote Architects Club is bringing designers from around the world together and sparking a conversation about how to work from home. This crowd-sourced site provides architects with a singular source of information and tools for support. Not only can architects see how other offices are handling work from home mandates, but also explore a variety of available software and read personal stories from others who have found ways to stay connected in this uncharted territory.  Even beyond the end of this pandemic, this platform hopes to continue to serve the greater design community as a means of sharing ideas so that working remotely can become a regular part of architecture practice.

To find more information on how to join the Remote Architects Club, or to share information about your best practices, click here.

