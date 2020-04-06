Interview: Space Popular on the Future of Digital Architecture

Since their founding in Bangkok in 2013, Space Popular have offered an eclectic series of architectural spaces, objects, and events that cross digital and physical space, speculating on how the two realms could blend together in the near future. Directed by Lara Lesmes and Fredrik Hellberg, both graduates of the Architectural Association in London, Space Popular has completed buildings, exhibitions, artworks, furniture collections, and interiors across Asia and Europe, as well as engaging works of virtual architecture.

From their studio in London, where they have been based since 2016, Lesmes and Hellberg spoke with ArchDaily's Niall Patrick Walsh on the origins of the practice, the importance of their educational roles in their trajectory, and the practice's view on the future of virtual and digital architecture. For more information on Space Popular, visit their official website here, and see previous coverage of the practice on ArchDaily here.