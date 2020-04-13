Interview: Carlo Ratti on Architecture that Fights COVID-19

As the world's healthcare systems struggle to meet the exponential surge in demands from COVID-19, architects and designers are generating a variety of responses and proposals, from large field hospitals to 3D printed clinical masks. In Italy, where the coronavirus outbreak has been among the world's most damaging, a collaborative team led by architect and MIT professor Carlo Ratti has unveiled CURA, a modular intensive care unit made from repurposed shipping containers. CURA, whose name stands for Connected Units for Respiratory Ailments (and also “cure” in Latin), can be quickly deployed in cities around the world and replicated through an open-source design, promptly responding to the shortage of ICU space in hospitals and the spread of the disease.

In this interview, Carlo Ratti speaks with ArchDaily's Niall Patrick Walsh on the genesis, processes, and operation of CURA, reflecting on the collaborative process between medical, mechanic, military, and design professionals. The discussion also sees Ratti reflect on how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted his roles at both Carlo Ratti Associati and the MIT Senseable City Lab, and speculate on how the outbreak may lead to long-term changes in the worlds of architectural practice and education.

