LL House / Taller5 Arquitectos

LL House / Taller5 Arquitectos

© Oscar Hernández

  • Curated by Clara Ott
León, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller5 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  739.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Oscar Hernández
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, 3D MAX STUDIO, ALUTRON, Fester, KRYTON, Pinturas Berel, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Elisa Lerma García de Quevedo, Octavio Arreola Calleros
  • Design Team: Juan Manuel Vallejo, Salvador Rodríguez, Maximiliano Jaime, José Maldonado, Katia Sojo.
  • Engineering: Aurelio Yamin Sopeña, ICNUM S.A. DE C.V.
  • Landascape: Salvador Mendiola
  • Collaborators: Patricia Francoulon Álvarez
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. Located within an upward steep slope and considering a wide program of necessities, the project required a dialogue of minimum topographic impact; that pursues something “special” in the terrain.

Casa LL manages, in a successful way, the user´s enjoyable coexistence with the project’s material composition; which combines the perfect balance between outdoor views, distribution and privacy. It also manages for both horizontal and vertical routes to be light and peaceful through the project.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

In a street view, Casa LL exalts its character with three blocks that demonstrate the distribution program´s rationality. One dark, strong body at the construction base contains the project´s services and elevates the social amenities which are perceived with an apparent concrete wall carefully labored, yielding prominence to a wooden cube that highlights the main entrance. 

 A light colored cube composed of two openings shapes the house´s closing element creating a feeling of lightness. Privacy is obtained by expressing material contrast throughout the work.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The house´s main entrance elevates half floor over the street level, consists of a stairwell composition that carries the user though a small access square directly to the lobby.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

At main level, the house itself is a social area, it directly connects kitchen, living room, office, garden and swimming pool; allowing visual permeability though glass panels that separates house and central garden´s areas.

A black crystal cube, placed such as an inert monolith between kitchen and dining room vestibules the area, generates attractive reflections from any visual angle and encloses kitchen equipment and cupboard.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The double height main living room distends the garden and swimming pool views thought sizeable windows. This is where the stairwell yields its leadership throughout a rising elegant steel case spiral from base to main level, continuing its way over the upper railing, creating an ethereal effect.

The swimming pool, which is one of the projects main axis, is contained within a mixed box of concrete and glass panels. It integrates to the program with direct access from the base and upper levels. This particular area manages to become a space for relaxation, recreation and contemplation. The slab serves as a fifth facade and visual aid from the houses base level and terrace.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Section
Section
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The upper level gathers private areas devoted to family´s coexistence; the terrace turns its back to the main street in an intimate gesture, guiding visuals towards the natural landscape though a crystal wall that serves protection from the exterior. 

This terrace also disposes of a small agora that serves as a small external oven for outdoors coexistence. A meditation-study area finishes off the last level, providing amazing views at day and night time.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The volume´s plastic character is achieved by the use of Natural and stony materials; different marble pieces; apparent concrete with in high and low reliefs, and naturally toned woodworks that serve the project´s warmth plot.   

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Project gallery

About this office
Taller5 Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "LL House / Taller5 Arquitectos" [Casa LL / Taller5 Arquitectos] 13 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936890/ll-house-taller5-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

