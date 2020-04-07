Harvard GSD Announces 2020 Wheelwright Prize Finalists

Harvard Graduate School of Design (Harvard GSD) has announced three shortlisted architects for the 2020 Wheelwright Prize. Now in its eighth cycle, the Wheelwright Prize supports innovative design research, crossing both cultural and architectural boundaries, with a $100,000 grant intended to support two years of study. The 2020 Wheelwright Prize drew 168 applicants from over 45 countries.

Previous winners have presented diverse research proposals, including studies of kitchen typologies around the world; the architecture and culture of greenhouses; and material flows and techniques as used in the design and construction of film sets. The three finalists for the 2020 Wheelwright Prize, and their proposals, are Daniel Fernández Pascual: Being Shellfish: The Architecture of Intertidal Cohabitation, Bryony Roberts: The Architecture of Childcare: A Global Study of Experimental Models, and Gustavo Utrabo: Rethinking Nature, Assembling Matter.

A first-phase jury deliberation was conducted in early March; a winner will be selected in late April. This year’s jury includes 2016 Wheelwright Prize Winner Anna Puigjaner; Harvard GSD’s Dean and Josep Lluís Sert Professor of Architecture, Sarah M. Whiting; Harvard GSD’s Chair of the Department of Architecture, Mark Lee; Harvard GSD Assistant Professor of Architecture Megan Panzano; British architect Tom Emerson; and Belgian architect Wonne Ickx.

News via Harvard GSD