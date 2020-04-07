World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. Madagascar
  5. Children’s Home in Nosy Be / Aut Aut Architettura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Children’s Home in Nosy Be / Aut Aut Architettura

Save this project
Children’s Home in Nosy Be / Aut Aut Architettura

© Francesco Calandra © Francesco Calandra © Francesco Calandra © Francesco Calandra + 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing, Restoration
Hell-Ville, Madagascar
  • Architect In Charge: Gabriele Capobianco, Edoardo Capuzzo Dolcetta, Jonathan Lazar, Damiano Ranaldi
  • Clients: Giovanna per il Madagascar NPO
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Francesco Calandra
© Francesco Calandra

Text description provided by the architects. Giovanna per il Madagascar Onlus is an NPO active in Madagascar for 20 years now. More specifically it operates in Nosy Be island, assisting children affected by diabetes and limb malformations. Since Madagascar is characterized by high poverty and low literacy rates, the NGO is undertaking a new mission to help abandoned children, providing them a home where to sleep and where daily meals are available, a place where they can be treated by doctors and a community where they can study and play.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Calandra
© Francesco Calandra

“CSSJB”, a catholic congregation, made available a plot in the outskirts of Hell Ville where to build a Children’s Home for 36 kids. The project has been initially outlined by the will of completing the current L layout of the two buildings of the “Alberto Cremona School” with a third wing capable of defining an open court.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Calandra
© Francesco Calandra

The Children’s home is composed by a slab hosting two dormitories for males and females equipped with toilet facilities, nurse’s rooms, infirmary, and kitchen. Two avant-corps host the dining hall and a multipurpose room defining a covered open space that works as a backdrop in continuity with the open court of the wider system.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

All the interior spaces are accessible from this colonnaded space that is equipped with features such as a washtub and a lowered area for sitting and gathering in order to foster the vitality of a plaza. The double roofing is composed by a lower breathing layer and an upper waterproof one. In this way the rooms are not subject to direct solar radiation and the air circulates in the buffer zone between the two layers ensuring natural cooling, while the entire building, including the outdoor spaces, is protected by the local heavy rains.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Calandra
© Francesco Calandra

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hell-Ville, Madagascar

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aut Aut Architettura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing Refurbishment Restoration Madagascar
Cite: "Children’s Home in Nosy Be / Aut Aut Architettura" 07 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936869/childrens-home-in-nosy-be-aut-aut-architettura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream