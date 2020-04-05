Pier 55 is Taking Shape off New York’s Shoreline

After surpassing many hurdles, the long-awaited public park and performance venue is on a set course to completion. The construction of Pier 55 is underway, and new images by photographer Paul Clemence of Archi-Photo show the undulating artificial landscape coming together above the Hudson River.

The structural piles, a key identity element of this project, have been erected and the planters have been assembled, creating the varying topography. As construction is advancing, work is being undertaken to unfold the layers meant to support the lush vegetation, and the first trees have already arrived on site.

Designed by Heatherwick studio, the offshore park will feature 3 outdoor performance spaces, including an 800-seat amphitheatre, as well as numerous pathways and viewing platforms. Accessed via two doc-like pathways connecting back to the New York City shoreline, the structure comprises some 132 mushrooms shaped-concrete columns that rise above the water, creating a new topography. The architecture studio worked with Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects to design the green space, which will be home to 100 species of trees and plants. The project is meant to foster vibrant art, education and community space, creating a distinct performance venue. At the same time, it also serves as a resilience mechanism against climate change, shielding the shoreline from storms.

The design faced a series of challenges and legal battles, as it was almost deemed unviable altogether and was abandoned for months back in 2017, due to soaring costs and questions about its environmental impact. (see Archdaily’s coverage of the subject here). Now officially named Little Island, the seven years in the making project is set for completion in Spring 2021.

Images via: Paul Clemence