7 Emerging Architecture Practices Worth Exploring

New Generations is a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video-interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations has launched a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

ArchDaily and New Generations join forces! From this month, Archdaily publishes a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

KONNTRA | Various locations, SI; MK; CR

Beyond borders

Save this picture! Botaničar as livingroom. 77 living frames crating the domesticity at Botaničar. © Ivica Ivčević

KONNTRA is an architecture office based in Slovenia, Macedonia and Croatia. KONNTRA is a result of friendship and belief in something unachievable. With an ascetic style in their architectural communication, they strive to generate emotions and define a new type of poetics of space while creating architecture that does not see borders or boundaries.

Paradigma Ariadné | Budapest, HU

Growing everyday

Save this picture! Cozy Ruin by Paradigma Ariadné at Veszprém, Hungary © Balázs Danyi

Paradigma Ariadné is a Budapest based architecture studio founded by Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár, and Dávid Smiló. Having grown steadily to an 8-person studio, they now employ a wide range of instruments offered by their professional praxis and address the built environment in the context of the market with clients ranging from individuals, institutions, companies, to local governments.

MONTAJE | Valladolid, ES

Critical Practice

Save this picture! Fields. Depopulation, rural school and critical spatial practice (Laboratorio 987, MUSAC, León, 2019–2020). MONTAJE (Saúl Alonso & Andrés Carretero) + Jorge Casas

MONTAJE is a cooperative for architectural production. From a peripheral condition, its practice is characterised by pragmatism, political ecology, commitment to the territory and critical formalism, focusing on non-urban sites, spatial design, curating, teaching and research. It was co-founded by Saúl Alonso and Andrés Carretero.

Angelo Renna | Amsterdam, NL

Multispecies architecture

Save this picture! Sponge Mountain passively soak up the carbon dioxide in the air and also provide a new park for the city of Turin. © Angelo Renna + Success project

Angelo Renna is an architect with a practice established in Amsterdam after having studied architecture in Florence and Porto. He has grown a particular interest in preserving and implementing natural elements in architecture. While constantly working on multiple collaborations, he leads his own practice in a dynamic and sustainable manner.

Stardust Architects | Bucharest, RO

All About Scale

Stardust architects was founded in 2011 by architects and teacher assistants Anca Cioarec and Brîndușa Tudor. They are constantly searching for poetic experiences in the process of design. We get into how their practice began and its evolution to a studio space reflective of their philosophy today.

draftworks* architects | Nicosia, CY + Athens, GR

Nomadic attitude

With a name inspired from a traditional architectural activity, draftworks* architects was founded in London in 2006 by Christiana Ioannou and Christos Papastergiou and currently operates in Nicosia and Athens. They recount a unique story of how a nomadic attitude as well as trusting collaborative methods helped them maintain a place-specific architecture.

Kawahara Krause | Hamburg, DE

Between the abstract and the phenomenal

Save this picture! Belvedere - a temporary pavilion made of paper © KAWAHARA KRAUSE ARCHITECTS

Kawahara Krause is a Hamburg based German-Japanese architecture practice, founded in 2009. We discover their initial meeting in the Tokyo office of Shigeru Ban and how Ban’s architecture influences their approach to the practice in facing the challenge of balancing abstraction and phenomenology in architecture.

