U House / Canalli Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses • São Luiz do Purunã, Brazil Architects: Canalli Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bontempo , Lohn Esquadrias , Portobello

Lead Architects: Fernando Canalli, Natalia Canalli

Lighting Consulting: Plano de Luz

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. São Luiz do Purunã is located 50 miles from Curitiba, Brazil. Some of the natural beauties found there are rare species of araucaria trees, imbuias trees, as well as canyons and waterfalls. Being more than a thousand meters above sea level, low temperatures are a common factor in this mountainous area. Therefore, our first focus of attention when designing the home was its thermal comfort.

We created an equation that combined solar orientation, strong prevailing winds, permanent humidity from rain and soil, to guarantee internal thermal stability control.

The U-shaped house design with integrated spaces was idealized to provide a harmonious coexistence and visual contact within its residents. Silence is already guaranteed by the external environment. We developed spaces that embrace the central patio, generating spontaneous constant movement and integration, that provides a sense of belonging.

In one end of the u-shaped house, we designed an intimate area; on the other end, a laundry room, toilet and a barbecue area. In the center, a kitchen, living and dining area were drafted to connect the entire piece.

Large glass panels allow the entrance of natural light and provide a 360 view of the external and internal areas. The combination of wood, stone and glass create minimal view distractions allowing the horizon to be at the limelight.