World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. HM House / Axial Studio

HM House / Axial Studio

Save this project
HM House / Axial Studio

© MWP © MWP © MWP © MWP + 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Kecamatan Kelapa Dua, Indonesia
  • Architects: Axial Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  MWP
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SKK
  • Architect In Charge: Ferdy Tan, Sofia Tan
  • Design Team: Arfan, Livia
  • Landscape: axialstudio
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© MWP
© MWP

Text description provided by the architects. A grey-colored homey home that resembles well-defined modern space to spend the weekend for two. Situated in Gading Serpong, Tangerang, the grey structured three-storey HM house stands on an area of 160 square meters. prior to building the project, the architect had encountered the uniqueness of the existing site that lies in the dimension of the land size. The long site becomes the main center of the house, as the overall building is adjusted to be built in only 16 x 6 area according to existing regulations. 

Save this picture!
© MWP
© MWP
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Facade detail 03
Facade detail 03
Save this picture!
© MWP
© MWP

The architect also explains that several advantages and disadvantages are affecting the house with this type of land site, and the challenges are to tackle each factor conditions that are needed to be properly managed. Meanwhile, the advantage of a wider front face is to allow each room to be exposed from the outside. providing a warm and natural ambiance throughout the day and night where natural lights and air circulation in the house can be adequately achieved.

Save this picture!
© MWP
© MWP

However, to achieve a properly exposed air circulation, the architect needs a design strategy through the application of particular elements that filters every lighting from the outside - to keep it thermal and maintain the privacy of respectful owner. In addition to that, the architect chose a cement roster for the facade where it is believed to play an essential role in filtering excess sunlight. in a way to solve one of the challenges when designing HM house, and to meet the demand of the owner itself.

Save this picture!
© MWP
© MWP

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Axial Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Indonesia
Cite: "HM House / Axial Studio" 03 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936834/hm-house-axial-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream