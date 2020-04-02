ArchDaily China's 2020 Building of the Year Awards are Now Open for Nominations

As we successfully launched our 12th Building of the Year (BOTY) award earlier this year, we want to thank you for being part of our community for over 10 years. Together we have been growing and contributing to the architectural scene, aiming for a better world.

ArchDaily China is 5 years old this year. We have been introducing Chinese architecture to the world and bringing global architecture to our readers in China. We are an open platform that benefits global audiences, making the industry more inclusive and equal. While our database, mission, and focus develop, some traditions stay with us over the years, such as our flagship award series – the Building of the Year Awards. Now, we are proud to announce that BOTY's 4th Chinese edition celebrating the best architecture in the country, as chosen by you, the reader.

By nominating and voting, you form part of an interdependent, impartial, distributed network of jurors and peers that has consistently helped us celebrate architecture of every scale, purpose, and condition, from large and small countries, and architects of all profiles. Over the coming weeks, your votes will result in 600 Chinese projects filtered down to just 10 best projects in China.

Read below for more details on how to submit, and thank you for helping us continue to democratize architectural excellence across the world.

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of Chinese projects. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published for the first time between January 1st, 2019 and December 31st, 2019) per day This stage starts on April 1st and ends on April 14th at 23:59 (Beijing Time). After this, ten projects will move into the voting stage, starting April 15th and ending on April 22ed at 23:59 (Beijing Time). The winner will be announced during the morning (Beijing Time) on April 23rd, 2020.

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings built in China published for the first time between January 1st 2019 and December 31st 2019. This would include projects built in Mainland China, HongKong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

First stage: Nominations

Starting April 1st, 2020, registered users will be able to nominate their favourite project once per day.

Nomination ends on April 14th at 23:59 (Beijing Time).

The 10 projects with the most nominations will move on to the voting round.

Second stage: Voting

On April 15h, 2020, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favourite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per day.

The voting round will end on April 22ed at 23:59 (Beijing Time). The best three projects will be released on April 23th as the winners.

How to Nominate and Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per stage.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.cn/cn/2020

Timeline

The nomination process starts on April 1st and ends on April 14th at 23:59 (Beijing Time).

The voting round starts on April 15th and ending on April 22ed at 23:59 (Beijing Time).

The winners will be announced on the morning (Beijing Time) on April 23rd, 2020.

Save this picture! 海尔全球创新模式研究中心 / DC 国际 + Snøhetta. Image © 王恺

Important notes

All data of registered users will be kept private and will not be shared with 3rd parties.

After each stage, all nominations/votes will be checked. Votes submitted by fake/invalid registrations will be removed. All attempts to abuse the system, such as creating dummy accounts, suspicious behavior from individual IP addresses or any other techniques to generate nominations/votes in automated ways will be logged and reviewed for removal.

ArchDaily reserves the right to analyze the data during every stage of the Awards in order to ensure a fair process.

All questions should be sent to David Basulto, director of the awards, through our contact form.