World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Bolig DoB House / Lie Oyen arkitekter

Bolig DoB House / Lie Oyen arkitekter

Save this project
Bolig DoB House / Lie Oyen arkitekter

© Jonas Adolfsen © Jonas Adolfsen © Jonas Adolfsen © Jonas Adolfsen + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Norway
  • Clients: Hallfrid and Jan Nagell-Erichsen
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jonas Adolfsen
© Jonas Adolfsen
Save this picture!
© Jonas Adolfsen
© Jonas Adolfsen

Text description provided by the architects. The L-shaped house with a 320 m² footprint located in Berger, Nesodden, is built with multiple zones for a family who loves stairs. The shape of the building embraces a sunny garden from south-west while facing a great view over the fjord and Oslo.

Save this picture!
© Jonas Adolfsen
© Jonas Adolfsen
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jonas Adolfsen
© Jonas Adolfsen
Save this picture!
© Jonas Adolfsen
© Jonas Adolfsen

The ceiling follows the lines of the surrounding terrain. The geometric angle of the plan interacts with the steep slope towards west, creating a fence of the lush landscape. The project has overlaying areas, half-plans and spaces interlocked in each other, rather than specific rooms. It is a house made for people, connections and activities.

Save this picture!
© Jonas Adolfsen
© Jonas Adolfsen

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Lie Oyen arkitekter
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "Bolig DoB House / Lie Oyen arkitekter" 03 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936816/bolig-dob-house-lie-oyen-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream