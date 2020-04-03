Bolig DoB House / Lie Oyen arkitekter

+ 17

Clients: Hallfrid and Jan Nagell-Erichsen

Text description provided by the architects. The L-shaped house with a 320 m² footprint located in Berger, Nesodden, is built with multiple zones for a family who loves stairs. The shape of the building embraces a sunny garden from south-west while facing a great view over the fjord and Oslo.

The ceiling follows the lines of the surrounding terrain. The geometric angle of the plan interacts with the steep slope towards west, creating a fence of the lush landscape. The project has overlaying areas, half-plans and spaces interlocked in each other, rather than specific rooms. It is a house made for people, connections and activities.