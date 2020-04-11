World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Russia
  5. Museum Park of The the Polytechnic Museum / Wowhaus

Museum Park of The the Polytechnic Museum / Wowhaus

Save this project
Museum Park of The the Polytechnic Museum / Wowhaus

© Daniil Annenkov © Daniil Annenkov © Daniil Annenkov © Daniil Annenkov + 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects: Wowhaus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14000.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniil Annenkov
  • Design Team: Mikhail Kozlov (senior project architect), Maria Khokhlova, Anastasia Rychkova, Anton Sevastyanov, Igor Yakovlev, Marina Yarmarkina, Denis Manshilin, Alyona Zaitseva, Margarita Leonova
  • Clients: OAO MNIITEP, Polytechnic Museum Development Fund
  • Landscape: Nature form studio
  • Lightning: Ultimatum Group
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

Text description provided by the architects. In the contemporary city, the museum long since ceased to be simply a place for storing exhibits, school trips and the “cultural leisure” of adults on their days off. It should be a full-fledged participant in urban life, able to compete on equal terms with parks, cinemas and restaurants. Museum Park is a pedestrian zone and public space that helps draw city dwellers into the Polytechnic Museum.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov
Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

Following the concept by Jun’ya Ishigami the territory around the Polytechnic Museum was to be transformed into a Museum Park – a thoroughly designed public space, whose structure takes into account the needs of the Museum and its visitors, as well as intensive transport and pedestrian flows, and the requirements of the city authorities concerning streets and town squares.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov
Save this picture!
Axonometric section
Axonometric section
Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

A park-amphitheatre in front of the Museum - an open-air foyer that will become an extension of the spaces inside the building and will act as a prologue, while the inner space is under construction. It will be able to host events while uniting the new pedestrian zone in the building’s lower ground level with the outdoor area alongside Lubyanka Square, attracting pedestrians and providing them with a convenient and pleasant route into the Museum complex.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Annenkov
© Daniil Annenkov

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Moscow, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wowhaus
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park Russia
Cite: "Museum Park of The the Polytechnic Museum / Wowhaus" 11 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936797/museum-park-of-the-the-polytechnic-museum-wowhaus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream