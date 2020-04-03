The Buntin Group Offices / Hastings Architecture Associates

+ 19

Lead Architects: Hastings Architecture

Design Team: Hastings Architecture

Clients: The Buntin Group

General Contractor: The Parent Company

Structural Engineer: EMC Structural Engineers, P.C.

Mechanical/Plumbing Engineer : Olert Engineering, Inc.

Electrical Engineer: iDesign Services

Landscape Architect: Al Wilkinson Landscape Architect

Civil Engineer: Barge Cauthen & Associates, Inc.

Furniture: Synergy Business Environments

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The repurposing of this historic Tennessee Central Railway shed honors the history of the structure while generating space for creative workflow for The Buntin Group – a Nashville-based ad agency.

Built in the early 1900’s as a maintenance shed, the building was originally constructed using materials from the adjacent rail yard. This adaptive reuse highlights the original steel structure that forms the generous 35-foot high volume and celebrates the craftsmanship and ingenuity of past generations.

Old rail lines and train cars inform the massing and linework of the new design intervention. The new open workspace creates a highly collaborative and flexible space designed to adapt with the rapidly changing world of ad buying and content creation.