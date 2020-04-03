World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Buntin Group Offices / Hastings Architecture Associates

The Buntin Group Offices / Hastings Architecture Associates

© McGinn Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Nashville, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17834.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  McGinn Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Mannington, Teknion, AI Corporate Interiors, Adobe Systems, Enscape GmbH, Mill Creek Associates, Sesco Lighting, Snake Steel, Synergy Business Environments
  • Lead Architects: Hastings Architecture
  • Design Team: Hastings Architecture
  • Clients: The Buntin Group
  • General Contractor: The Parent Company
  • Structural Engineer: EMC Structural Engineers, P.C.
  • Mechanical/Plumbing Engineer : Olert Engineering, Inc.
  • Electrical Engineer: iDesign Services
  • Landscape Architect: Al Wilkinson Landscape Architect
  • Civil Engineer: Barge Cauthen & Associates, Inc.
  • Furniture: Synergy Business Environments
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The repurposing of this historic Tennessee Central Railway shed honors the history of the structure while generating space for creative workflow for The Buntin Group – a Nashville-based ad agency.

© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

Built in the early 1900’s as a maintenance shed, the building was originally constructed using materials from the adjacent rail yard. This adaptive reuse highlights the original steel structure that forms the generous 35-foot high volume and celebrates the craftsmanship and ingenuity of past generations.

© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

Old rail lines and train cars inform the massing and linework of the new design intervention. The new open workspace creates a highly collaborative and flexible space designed to adapt with the rapidly changing world of ad buying and content creation.

© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "The Buntin Group Offices / Hastings Architecture Associates" 03 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936780/the-buntin-group-offices-hastings-architecture-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

