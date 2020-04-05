House For Simple Stay / Skupaj Arhitekti + Meta Kutin Arhitekta

+ 15

Lead Architects: Tomaž Ebenšpanger, Meta Kutin

Design Team: Tomaž Ebenšpanger, Meta Kutin

Clients: private

Engineering: Projektiranje gradbenih konstrukcij, Sašo Vozel, s.p.

Area Separate Garden Shed: 24,00 m2

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is intended for a couple near Litija, who are on the threshold of a third life span and who have courageously decided to sell the old oversized family house and build a new ground floor house on the more beautiful southern part of the plot.

Since the new location is only being built in a narrow, unfavorable triangular area, the spatial composition consists of a larger, lively main building consisting of two louvers slightly offset lengthwise and a smaller separate garden shed. The luxury is not concentrated on expensive materials, but on well thought-out details and quality of life by opening the house to the south, with a beautiful view of the surrounding hills and Smartno near Litija in the distance and a view of the existing trees. With the back, the house faces a building block near the access road and the old building.

The house is built in a prefabricated timber frame construction and clad with gray fiber cement corrugations. This choice also dictated the choice of other materials, which should follow easy maintenance, simple, unobtrusive appearance and affordability. The outer roof construction remains visible without being abandoned, giving the building the character of a garden pavilion, so that the roof flies over the basic volume.

To the east, a former pizza oven was located, which the owner built and used years ago and insisted on its preservation and inclusion in the new design. The newly built, visible concrete structure with its monumentality gives the vertical sculptural center of gravity a relatively horizontal design, while all the memories of the gatherings at the former oven are preserved and passed on to new generations.

Together with our customers we have given the interior a clear guideline: to make life in the house as easy as possible. Thus, all the built-in furniture is supplemented by selected old appliances and some chairs from the owners. We have also removed any obstacles to the wheelchair when it is to be driven through the house. The light-flooded interior of a house and the memory-filled character of its owner will ensure that the memories will remain in it.

The simplicity of a house does not necessarily mean that it was only its design or a simple architectural consideration. Above all, it means that the house is easy to use and gives preference to the things that really matter in life.