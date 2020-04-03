Drawing Matter Launches 2020 Writing Prize

Save this picture! Design for a pilaster capital for main floor Tilebein House. Image Courtesy of Drawing Matter, Karl Friedrich Schinkel

The Drawing Matter Trust has announced a new Drawing Matter Writing Prize for 2020. Over the next few months, Drawing Matter will be focused on encouraging writing about drawings for both architecture and design. The competition invites writers to consider what drawings reveal about the process of design, and the buildings or objects they represent. The hope is to make the prize an annual event.

As Drawing Matter explains, entries to the competition may approach drawing as shorthand for describing any process of design. In this context the word ‘drawing’ is as much a verb as a noun, implying that a purpose exists – perhaps a building or an object – for which it is being made. Certainly, the ‘drawing’ itself may be something other than paper and pencil, a plan or section; it may encompass a sequence or series (such as a sketchbook), and a broad range of techniques, such as collage, photography, models, paintings and, of course, digital media.

The competition is open to anyone between the ages of 18­–40, with or without a background in architecture or design. Drawing Matter welcome a broad range of approaches towards writing, and voices from art history, the sciences and humanities, alongside practitioners – architects, designers, photographers, artists, students and writers. Two prizes of £1000 each will be awarded, for the best single long-form and short-form texts. In addition, a minimum of five runners-up will each receive £300 – this may be for an entry in either category.

Find out more about the competition at Drawing Matter.

News via Drawing Matter