World Architecture Festival Still Planned for December and Gives Additional Time to Submit your Entries

Save this picture! WAF2019 Office Category Winner - B:Hive / BVN in association with Jasmax. Photo © John Gollings

World Architecture Festival and World Festival of Interiors: Inside is scheduled for 2 – 4 December, in Lisbon. Preparations for the event are going ahead in the typical way and architects from across the globe are continuing to submit their online awards entries.

WAF’s event organizers are fully aware that the current situation may be causing disruption to practices across the globe and have therefore amended their awards entries deadlines to the below:

Early-bird entry deadline (saving £75): 4 MAY

Final entry deadline: 14 AUGUST

“We hope that you and your practice are coping as well as possible in current circumstances and offer our best wishes for a return to calmer times”. Read more from WAF’s Programme Director, Paul Finch.

World Architecture Festival is the only architecture awards where all shortlisted practices present their projects live, in front of festival delegates and the judging panels at the festival in Lisbon.

In addition to individual category winners, international judging panels will choose the best building of the year, the best future project, the best completed landscape and the best interior project.

This year the judging panel will consist of more than 145 judges representing 48+ countries and will be joined by some of the world leading experts. Previous judges at WAF include; Louisa Hutton, David Chipperfield, Li Xiaodong, Manuelle Gautrand and James Timberlake.

The WAF and INSIDE awards are now open for entries in 44 categories across completed buildings, future projects, landscape and interiors.

